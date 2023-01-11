News

Tesla deal for Indonesian EV plant imminent, sources say

The carmaker’s discussions are said to include plans about multiple facilities in the country, serving different functions across production and the supply chain

11 January 2023 - 18:21 Bloomberg News
The Indonesian plant will produce as many as 1-million cars a year, people familiar with the matter said, in line with Tesla’s ambition to have all its factories globally reach that capacity. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Tesla is close to sealing a preliminary deal to set up a factory in Indonesia, according to people familiar with the matter, as Elon Musk’s electric vehicle pioneer looks to capitalise on the Southeast Asian nation’s reserves of key battery metals. 

The plant would produce as many as 1-million cars a year, the people said, in line with Tesla’s ambition to have all its factories globally reach that capacity. The discussions include plans about multiple facilities in the country, serving different functions across production and the supply chain, one of the people said. A deal hasn’t been signed and the agreement could still fall through, said the people, asking not to be identified as the talks are confidential. 

Musk and representatives for Tesla didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Indonesian investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia said talks with Tesla are being led by the co-ordinating ministry for maritime affairs and investment when asked about the potential deal on Wednesday. A representative for the ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indonesia has long courted Tesla, last year striking a $5bn nickel supply agreement with the carmaker. President Joko Widodo said in August the country wants Tesla to make electric cars there, not just batteries, and is willing to take the time to convince Musk to see Indonesia as more than just a supplier of key resources. 

An Indonesian factory would be Tesla’s third outside its home market in the US, joining facilities in Shanghai and a plant near Berlin. While Indonesia offers a gateway to Southeast Asia’s 675-million consumers, it’s a tough market for global automakers, given affordable cars — usually priced below $20,000 — make up most sales. 

In China, Tesla earlier this month cut the starting price for its locally built Model Y sport utility vehicle to a new low of ¥259,900 from ¥288,900 — about 40% less than the most basic Model Y available in the US. That came after the company delivered fewer vehicles than expected last quarter and missed its goal of 50% annual sales growth.

— With assistance from Debby Wu.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

