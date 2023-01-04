Snowless slopes at Swiss ski resorts spoil the holidays

Climate change is melting mountain glaciers and changing the face of winter in Europe
It’s January and a forlorn ribbon of artificial snow, flanked by verdant pasture land, is all that links the Swiss village of Gstaad, altitude 1,050m, with the ski resort’s uppermost reaches.
Les Contamines, a French resort overlooking Mont-Blanc, cancelled last weekend’s World Cup telemark ski race because of a lack of snow. Only weeks into the season, some lower-altitude, lower-budget destinations are closed.
Europe’s iconic mountain range offers a front-row seat to the unfolding effects of climate change, which is melting glaciers at an unprecedented rate, uncovering old crashed aircraft and the bodies of long-lost mountaineers. Warming temperatures mean the vast majority of the world’s ski resorts already rely on artificial snow to boost snowpack and prolong the season, but a record run of mild weather in late December means even snow-making is no longer possible in some areas.
Capping the hottest year on record for France, New Year’s Eve saw overnight lows of 11°C, the mildest average nocturnal temperatures across the country since records began in 1947. Switzerland is warming twice as fast as the global average, suffering a 2°C rise in temperatures over the past 150 years.
The trend threatens to put skiing out of reach for those who can’t afford the prestigious high-altitude resorts.
By the end of this century, warns the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research, only resorts above 2,500m will get enough natural snow to stay in business. Even at the Swiss resort of Davos, where the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum begins on January 16, snowpack remains meagre on the lower slopes.
“It’s hard to picture such truly unprecedented winter warmth across Europe outside a human-altered climate,” said Bob Henson, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections and author of The Thinking Person’s Guide to Climate Change.
Natalie Brezing, a marketing director at the Gstaad Palace hotel, didn’t sugarcoat the changes. “No-one can influence the weather, we need to take it as it is,” she said. “For a skier, it’s definitely very sad.”
Gstaad, long a playground for the rich, can always fall back on tourists who want to walk in the mountains rather than go hunting for powder. And the big, high-altitude resorts that lure British or Scandinavian skiers who booked months in advance are doing just fine.
In Tignes, which sits at 1,550m and offers skiing above 3,000m, the steady precipitation (falling critically as snow not rain) has all the hallmarks of a banner season. The resort already has a snow depth base of 53cm at the resort’s base that climbs to 172cm on the mountain.
It’s the lower-level resorts across France, Switzerland and Italy, more dependent on day trippers, that are suffering the most as those locals opt to pull out their hiking shoes or bikes instead — and save some cash in the process. Nearly half the 169 ski resorts that were forced to shut down since 1951 did so for a lack of snow, Euronews reported last year, citing research from the University of Grenoble.
It’s a trend that threatens to put skiing, already a costly pursuit, out of reach for those who can’t afford the prestigious high-altitude resorts.
It’s not just that the skiing is less reliable over the crucially lucrative Christmas break. Skiing seasons are getting shorter and shorter every year. In St Moritz, which sits at about 1,800m, the season opened in mid-October and ran till the end of May less than a decade ago. This year, it opened in late November and is tentatively scheduled to close April 10. At least St Moritz can remain open. Splugen-Tambo, which sits at 1,480m, announced on January 2 it was shutting down its slopes until further notice due to a “lack of snow, heavy rainfall and high temperatures”.
Back in France at Les Contamines, they’re looking for ways to try to squeeze the cancelled January ski competition back into the race calendar, but this winter has proven there are no guarantees.
The resort’s lower slopes are either closed or offer an unappealing patchwork of icy snow, rock and dirt. But at least its upper slopes, which climb above 2,400m, are well covered and, said a resort spokesperson, have drawn skiers from lower altitude resorts that have closed due to insufficient snow.
Nearly all ski areas these days are equipped to produce artificial snow, which can be energy intensive and paradoxically worsen the greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet. The Winter Olympics held in China last year were the first to rely almost entirely on snow-making. But effectively producing artificial snow requires temperatures of at least 3°C or 4°C below freezing, which are being reached for only a few hours at night.
“Green Christmases are increasingly common in the Alps,” the Davos, Switzerland-based snow institute said in a report. “The vast majority of stations are seeing a clear reduction in the number of days with snow-covered ground, regardless of their altitude or location.”
Even at Verbier, the vaunted Swiss resort beloved by off-piste fanatics and celebrities alike, some pistes were being closed off at 1,650m, an anomaly for January.
The weather across the Alps is expected to cool to mid-single-digit highs on many valley floors in the coming days, which means that any rain forecast should fall as snow, not rain, above 1,500m. For climate-watchers, skiers and Europe’s more than $30bn ski industry, that could not come soon enough.
Bloomberg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
