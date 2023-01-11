Ebola outbreak has ended, Uganda says

Group, dubbed Dark Pink, breached the networks of military branches in the Philippines and Malaysia, an government organisations in Cambodia, Indonesia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina
Uganda declared an official end to its Ebola outbreak, easing concerns about the deadly virus that was feared to spread over the country’s borders.
“Uganda put a swift end to the Ebola outbreak by ramping up key control measures such as surveillance, contact tracing and infection, prevention and control,” the African country’s ministry of health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.
Widespread testing hasn’t detected new cases in more than 42 days, an indication that the virus is no longer spreading. The typical incubation period between exposure and infection is 21 days.
The outbreak resulted in a total of 162 cases, according to the WHO. Of those, 142 were confirmed by lab tests, and 39% of the people with confirmed infections died, the WHO said.
The epidemic was sparked by the Sudan strain of Ebolavirus, one in a handful of pathogens known to cause the severe bleeding disease in humans. Other recent flare-ups in West Africa and Democratic Republic of Congo were caused by a better-known strain called Zaire, which is commonly referred to simply as Ebola.
Uganda’s neighbors stepped up surveillance efforts at borders, but none identified any cases.
The US will no longer screen air travelers from Uganda for Ebola, according to government officials who asked not to be named as a condition of being interviewed. About 11,000 travelers arriving in the US were checked for symptoms of the disease, according to officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House and the US Agency for International Development.
US health agencies stepped up efforts after it became clear that there was a lack of tests, treatments and vaccines to respond to the Sudan strain, the officials said. The US invested $33m in supporting Uganda’s response to the outbreak, which helped to improve disease tracking and train health workers, the officials said.
The US government also gave $7m to neighboring countries for surveillance and diagnostics. Three experimental vaccines were tested against the Sudan strain in the outbreak.
