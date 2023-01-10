The carmaker’s discussions are said to include plans about multiple facilities in the country, serving different functions across production and the supply chain
BNP Paribas is exploring the sale of businesses across several emerging markets as part of deliberations on the future of its consumer finance unit, according to people familiar with the matter.
Europe’s biggest lender is exploring options for its personal finance businesses in SA and Eastern Europe, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans are confidential. The bank is also winding down some Scandinavian consumer finance operations, they said.
BNP declined to comment. Bloomberg reported on Friday that BNP is considering options for the business.
The personal finance unit, run by Charlotte Dennery, is part of BNP’s retail business and accounts for about 11% of the French bank’s revenue. While consumer finance margins can be lucrative, falling asset quality is becoming a concern as consumers struggle to repay outstanding debt and some banks are becoming more reluctant to issue new loans.
Last year, BNP attempted to sell parts of its business in Central and Eastern Europe for more than $500m, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time. BNP reached an agreement to sell a unit in Bulgaria to Eurobank’s Postbank last month.
BNP is still in talks to sell other assets in the region and may reach agreements in coming months, the people said.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
BNP explores sale of units in SA and Eastern Europe
French bank considers disposals as part of its deliberations on the future of its consumer finance unit
