Rich punters back US online watch reseller

Company takes on established resale platforms including Chrono24, Bob’s Watches and EBay for a slice of the $20bn secondary market
Asos faces a potential shareholder rebellion at its annual meeting on Wednesday
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Bezel, a US online watch reseller, won financial backing from a slew of investors including former Disney president Michael Ovitz, comedian Kevin Hart, recording artist John Legend and NBA and NFL professional athletes.
Launched in 2022, Bezel is taking aim at established watch resale platforms including Chrono24, Bob’s Watches and EBay, seeking a slice of the $20bn secondary watch market amid a collecting boom driven by US buyers.
Bezel has about $100m worth of inventory listed by watch dealers and individual sellers on its website and iPhone app. Each watch sold is sent to the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, where a team of watchmakers and experts verify its authenticity and condition before it is delivered to a buyer in three to five working days.
“We’ve got a lot of customers that weren’t comfortable to purchase watches before,” said CEO Quaid Walker, who cofounded Bezel after working at Google.
EBay, the online marketplace that ranks as the biggest watch reseller, verifies the authenticity of watches priced at more than $2,000 in some markets including the US. Chrono24, the biggest online watch-selling platform, holds purchase funds in escrow and gives buyers a 14-day money back guarantee. It leaves watch authentication up to dealers who use the site.
“They lose out on trust,” Walker said.
The secondary watch market boomed during the pandemic as cash-flush consumers stuck at home discovered a new hobby buying luxury mechanical timepieces. The market is expected to grow to $35bn in value by 2030, according to Deloitte.
Bezel raised $8m in seed funding from investors including venture capital companies BoxGroup, Courtside VC, Shrug Capital, Abstract Ventures and Operator Partners. Athletes who have invested in the platform include NBA player Kyle Kuzma and NFLers Emmanuel Acho and Marlon Humphrey. John Reardon, the former international head of watches at Christie’s, is also a financial backer.
Bezel inspects and verifies as many as 10 watches a day before sending them on to customers. So far, it has identified at least seven fakes or inauthentic watches, including a Rolex Datejust that had been stolen and was being sold with forged papers.
More than 30% of the watches sold through Bezel are Rolex, with an average transaction price of $15,000. The company plans to expand beyond the US market later this year.
Rolex, the biggest Swiss luxury watch brand, recently entered the secondary market with a verification programme for watches sold by its authorised dealers.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rich punters back US online watch reseller
Bezel takes on established platforms like Chrono24, Bob’s Watches and EBay for slice of $20bn secondary market
Bezel, a US online watch reseller, won financial backing from a slew of investors including former Disney president Michael Ovitz, comedian Kevin Hart, recording artist John Legend and NBA and NFL professional athletes.
Launched in 2022, Bezel is taking aim at established watch resale platforms including Chrono24, Bob’s Watches and EBay, seeking a slice of the $20bn secondary watch market amid a collecting boom driven by US buyers.
Bezel has about $100m worth of inventory listed by watch dealers and individual sellers on its website and iPhone app. Each watch sold is sent to the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, where a team of watchmakers and experts verify its authenticity and condition before it is delivered to a buyer in three to five working days.
“We’ve got a lot of customers that weren’t comfortable to purchase watches before,” said CEO Quaid Walker, who cofounded Bezel after working at Google.
EBay, the online marketplace that ranks as the biggest watch reseller, verifies the authenticity of watches priced at more than $2,000 in some markets including the US. Chrono24, the biggest online watch-selling platform, holds purchase funds in escrow and gives buyers a 14-day money back guarantee. It leaves watch authentication up to dealers who use the site.
“They lose out on trust,” Walker said.
The secondary watch market boomed during the pandemic as cash-flush consumers stuck at home discovered a new hobby buying luxury mechanical timepieces. The market is expected to grow to $35bn in value by 2030, according to Deloitte.
Bezel raised $8m in seed funding from investors including venture capital companies BoxGroup, Courtside VC, Shrug Capital, Abstract Ventures and Operator Partners. Athletes who have invested in the platform include NBA player Kyle Kuzma and NFLers Emmanuel Acho and Marlon Humphrey. John Reardon, the former international head of watches at Christie’s, is also a financial backer.
Bezel inspects and verifies as many as 10 watches a day before sending them on to customers. So far, it has identified at least seven fakes or inauthentic watches, including a Rolex Datejust that had been stolen and was being sold with forged papers.
More than 30% of the watches sold through Bezel are Rolex, with an average transaction price of $15,000. The company plans to expand beyond the US market later this year.
Rolex, the biggest Swiss luxury watch brand, recently entered the secondary market with a verification programme for watches sold by its authorised dealers.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Next says British shoppers spent more than expected at Christmas
Smash and grab luxury watch theft increases worldwide
SA Home Owner launches online shop with divine décor at discounted rates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LVMH chair’s son Antoine Arnault to head family holding Christian Dior
Smash and grab luxury watch theft increases worldwide
JAMIE CARR: Ultra-rich keep Richemont rolling
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.