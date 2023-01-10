Retailers have their work cut out amid discount fatigue

Top Asian agricultural commodity trader wants to tap the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East
With the festivities done, we are clearly in hangover territory.
Retailers, which cheered shoppers on with months of holiday-themed discounts, have moved on to post-festival sales and warnings of austerity to come. The restrained, if resilient, consumer is here to stay.
Well after the holidays, general merchandise retailer Target has a new “clearance run” promotion with deep cuts on home décor and apparel. Walmart is offering 40% off treadmills, and Wayfair has slashed prices on some items by 60%. And this follows a season during which the average depth of discounts climbed nearly nine percentage points from 2021 to 24.6%, according to market research firm GlobalData.
For retailers, such a long stretch of deepening discounts is straining profit margins among even the country’s strongest brands.
Macy’s warned on Friday that its fourth-quarter sales are now expected to be at the low end to midpoint of its previously issued range. Lululemon Athletica, which popularised athleisure and benefited from the pandemic-driven pivot to loungewear, said on Monday that it expects its gross margin in the three-month period ending late January to shrink as much as 1.1 percentage point after previously forecasting an increase.
Companies such as Macy’s and Lululemon are at the centre of the US’s hard turn away from discretionary and work-from-home spending towards essentials and groceries as people brace for a possible recession.
Retailers with piles of hard-to-move inventory have been slashing prices to clear their warehouses. Despite that, retail sales are estimated to have dropped 0.8% in December in the first back-to-back monthly decline since 2020, according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts.
A “competitive holiday season’’ is making way for a year in which consumers will continue to be pressured, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said in the statement.
Some of this was expected. Executives have been warning that the first six months of 2023 are likely to be rough given the choppy economic environment. But the data also points to consumers having something of a shopping hangover.
Apparel sales fell for the 10th straight month through December 23 as consumers spent more on travel and experiences, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Even steep discounts could not get people shopping for clothes or at outlet stores, where same-store sales slid by about 15% through December.
Discounts and heavy promotions have been retail’s main strategy so far for clearing excess goods and rightsizing inventory. The steep discounting is likely to have prompted many shoppers to bring forward purchases that would have happened in the first half. With signs of discount fatigue emerging, retailers have an uphill battle ahead as they try to get shoppers spending again.
Retailers have their work cut out amid discount fatigue
With average discounts running at 25%, profit margins among even the strongest brands are stretched
