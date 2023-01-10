Powell says Fed won’t be a ‘climate policymaker’

Top Asian agricultural commodity trader wants to tap the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East
Asos faces a potential shareholder rebellion at its annual meeting on Wednesday
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to draw a line around how far the central bank will use its powers to promote a greener economy, vowing it will not be a climate regulator.
“The Fed does have narrow, but important, responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks,” Powell said on Tuesday in brief prepared remarks on central bank independence at a forum in Stockholm. “But without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals.”
“We are not, and will not be, a ‘climate policymaker’.”
Powell didn’t directly comment on the economic or monetary policy outlook in his prepared text. He did say that “restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy.”
The Fed chair is three weeks away from the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which last year raised its benchmark lending rate from near zero to a range of 4.25%-4.5% to battle high inflation. Officials are eyeing raising rates to above 5% this year, though they may again slow the pace of hikes at the next gathering.
Powell said the Fed’s independence has served the public well, and added that the central bank “must continuously earn” it by achieving its goals and providing transparency to the public and Congress.
Climate transparency
The comments come as the Fed is facing multiple requests from Congress to be more transparent about the selection of its regional bank presidents, who selected in a process that critics say is opaque and offers little accountability about how the decisions are made.
Powell has faced competing pressures from Democrats and Republicans over the extent to which the Fed focuses on climate change. In 2021, some Democratic lawmakers and left-leaning groups opposed his candidacy for a second term, saying he wasn’t doing enough to combat global warming.
At the same time, the central bank under Powell has increasingly turned its focus to financial risks presented by climate change, attracting criticism from Republican lawmakers.
Powell said the central bank should “stick to our knitting”, and not “wander off to pursue perceived social benefits that are not tightly linked to our statutory goals and authorities”. He added that restoring price stability can require unpopular measures such as slowing the economy.
“The absence of direct political control over our decisions allows us to take these necessary measures without considering short-term political factors,” he said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Powell says Fed won’t be a ‘climate policymaker’
US central bank has responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks but using its policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy ‘would be inappropriate’
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to draw a line around how far the central bank will use its powers to promote a greener economy, vowing it will not be a climate regulator.
“The Fed does have narrow, but important, responsibilities regarding climate-related financial risks,” Powell said on Tuesday in brief prepared remarks on central bank independence at a forum in Stockholm. “But without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals.”
“We are not, and will not be, a ‘climate policymaker’.”
Powell didn’t directly comment on the economic or monetary policy outlook in his prepared text. He did say that “restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy.”
The Fed chair is three weeks away from the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which last year raised its benchmark lending rate from near zero to a range of 4.25%-4.5% to battle high inflation. Officials are eyeing raising rates to above 5% this year, though they may again slow the pace of hikes at the next gathering.
Powell said the Fed’s independence has served the public well, and added that the central bank “must continuously earn” it by achieving its goals and providing transparency to the public and Congress.
Climate transparency
The comments come as the Fed is facing multiple requests from Congress to be more transparent about the selection of its regional bank presidents, who selected in a process that critics say is opaque and offers little accountability about how the decisions are made.
Powell has faced competing pressures from Democrats and Republicans over the extent to which the Fed focuses on climate change. In 2021, some Democratic lawmakers and left-leaning groups opposed his candidacy for a second term, saying he wasn’t doing enough to combat global warming.
At the same time, the central bank under Powell has increasingly turned its focus to financial risks presented by climate change, attracting criticism from Republican lawmakers.
Powell said the central bank should “stick to our knitting”, and not “wander off to pursue perceived social benefits that are not tightly linked to our statutory goals and authorities”. He added that restoring price stability can require unpopular measures such as slowing the economy.
“The absence of direct political control over our decisions allows us to take these necessary measures without considering short-term political factors,” he said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
2022 was fifth-warmest year on record
Earth’s ozone layer is healing
Australia sets out plan to make biggest polluters slash emissions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US clears up confusion over ESG options for retirement funds
Biden’s climate rules need swift action to survive GOP torpedoes
We know 2022 was hot. Here are five critical questions as the world warms
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.