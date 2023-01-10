News

Olam eyes listing agribusiness unit in Singapore and Saudi Arabia

Singapore IPO expected to raise as much as $1bn

10 January 2023 - 20:20 Alfred Cang
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Olam Group, one of Asia’s biggest agricultural commodity traders, will pursue a primary listing for its agribusiness unit in Singapore and a potential concurrent listing in Saudi Arabia as early as the first half of 2023. 

The proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Olam Agri in Saudi Arabia would be the first listing of a global company in the country, Olam said in a statement. Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf region are growing markets for the commodities that Olam Agri supplies, group CEO Sunny Verghese said. 

The plan follows the sale of a 35% stake in Olam Agri to state-owned Saudi Agricultural & Livestock Investment, a subsidiary of the oil-rich country’s Public Investment Fund. The deal valued the business at about $3.5bn. 

Olam Agri sells grains and seeds and makes everything from edible oils to pasta. It is one of Olam’s main units, formed in a reorganisation announced in early 2020. The group delayed a planned IPO in London in 2022 for another unit, Olam Food Ingredients, citing the war in Ukraine.

The potential dual-listing in Singapore and Saudi Arabia would be the first of its kind, according to Verghese. It will allow Olam Agri to tap growing demand for rice, maize, barley and edible oils in the Gulf region, he said in an interview.

Another reason for wanting to list in Saudi Arabia is the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East, Verghese said. Gulf IPOs have been on a tear. The Middle East saw about $23bn raised through IPOs last year — an amount that would have been a record were it not for Aramco’s $29bn share sale in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Olam has picked banks to lead the planned Singapore listing of Olam Agri that could raise as much as $1bn, Bloomberg reported last week. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Job cuts at Amazon and Salesforce may be too little, too late, analysts say

Share prices do not yet reflect how much of a hit profits will take as demand for tech cools
News
2 hours ago

BMW holds on to lead as it outsprints Mercedes in luxury-sales stakes

Worldwide deliveries of topseller’s cars fell to 2.1-million last year, edging out the fellow German manufacturer, whose shipments slipped to ...
News
1 hour ago

Virgin Orbit rocket launch failure dents UK space plans

Virgin Orbit rocket launch failure dents UK space plans, sees its stock plunge as much as 27%, and raises questions about its ability to hasten the ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Currency plunges to record after Zimbabwe warns ...
News
2.
Energy department to oversee Eskom
News
3.
Ramaphosa plays down suggestion central bank ...
News
4.
Time’s running out for fractious Dassault ...
News
5.
Former McDonald’s CEO to pay $400,000 over ...
News

Related Articles

Job cuts at Amazon and Salesforce may be too little, too late, analysts say

News

BMW holds on to lead as it outsprints Mercedes in luxury-sales stakes

News

Virgin Orbit rocket launch failure dents UK space plans

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.