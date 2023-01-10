News

Meta to buy all BP’s solar power output from Ohio farm

10 January 2023 - 18:04 William Mathis
Picture: BLOOMBERG

British oil major BP has inked an exclusive power purchase deal to sell power to Meta Platforms from a solar farm under construction in Ohio, the US. 

The deal is part of the energy company’s push to diversify away from fossil fuels and slash carbon emissions this decade. It’s an effort made easier by earnings from the past year’s soaring energy prices.

“This performance in the oil and gas sector strengthens our position to be able to invest in the transition businesses,” said Dave Lawler, BP America’s chair and president.

Under the deal, BP will sell Meta all the power from its 134MW Arche solar project, which is expected to become operational in 2024. The energy is expected to help Meta decarbonise its data centres. The companies declined to disclose terms of the deal.

The project will use equipment from US-based manufacturers, including First Solar and Nextracker.

According to BP, at full capacity, Arche’s renewable power could avoid more than 155,900 tonnes of greenhouse-gas emissions annually, equivalent to 34,000 fuel-burning cars. 

Arche is expected to create about 200 jobs during construction and provide more than $30m in revenue to benefit local public services over the life of the project, according to BP. With Staff Writer

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Data centres mushroom globally as world shifts to digital

These information superhighways are hosting more of the world’s money, entertainment and energy use than ever — but they come at a high environmental ...
3 weeks ago

Gates-backed KoBold Metals to invest $150m in Zambian copper project

The announcement comes as US President Joe Biden prepares to host the Africa Leaders Summit this week.
3 weeks ago

Rheinmetall plans to build solar panel factory in SA

German industrial group’s SA unit — Rheinmetall Denel Munition — aims to launch production of panels within 12 months
1 month ago
