Gabon appoints first woman vice-president and new prime minister

10 January 2023 - 22:13 Ama Tanoh and Katarina Hoije
Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba appointed Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda as the oil-rich central African nation’s first female vice-president months before elections. 

Ossouka Raponda, who became the country’s first woman prime minister in 2020, was named to the position that had been vacant since 2019. Her deputy, Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze, was promoted to prime minister. He had also served as energy minister in the previous cabinet. 

Nicole Jeanine Lydie Roboty remains as finance minister and Vincent de Paul Massassa as oil minister in the revamped 45-member executive. Lee White was reappointed as environment minister. 

The 2016 presidential vote was marred by a violent police crackdown as opposition supporters protested election results that few considered plausible, leaving scores of people dead. Ali Bongo narrowly defeated his only challenger, Jean Ping, by less than 6,000 ballots.

Gabon is the second-smallest member of Opec. Timber is the second main export after oil and manganese.

