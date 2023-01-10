Coinbase cuts 20% of staff as crypto contagion deepens

Top Asian agricultural commodity trader wants to tap the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East
Coinbase Global is firing about 950 employees, or 20% of its workforce, as the worsening crypto slump spurs another round of layoffs at the biggest US digital-asset exchange.
Co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong announced the job reductions in a blog post on Tuesday, saying the steps were needed to weather the industry downturn. In June, Coinbase announced it would lay off 18% of its workforce, the equivalent of about 1,200 employees. It eliminated another 60 positions in November. It will now shut down several projects.
“This is the first time we’ve seen a crypto cycle coincide with a broader economic downturn,” Armstrong wrote in the blog. “We also reduced headcount last year as the market started to correct, and in hindsight, we could have cut further at that time.”
The company expects to book $149m to $163m of restructuring charges, according to a statement on Tuesday. The overhaul will be “substantially complete” by the end of the second quarter, it said. As a result, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the full year to end-December is expected to be around negative $500m, within its guidance.
“Coinbase is doing another round of cuts because trading volume remains very weak, especially after the FTX fallout,” said Owen Lau, analyst at Oppenheimer. While rising rates help its interest income, the company is trying to maintain a certain loss guardrail so that it can survive through this period and emerge stronger on the other side, he said.
Crypto’s bear market is entering its second year, and the industry has suffered a series of meltdowns that hurt its outlook, most lately the dramatic bankruptcy of rival exchange FTX. With revenues falling and profits evaporating, companies across the sector have resorted to steep cost cuts in past months.
Genesis, the troubled crypto brokerage under Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, also made another round of job cuts this month, cutting about 30% of workforce. Crypto exchange Huobi is cutting 20% of jobs, while Silvergate Capita, a crypto-friendly bank, laid off 40% of its staff.
Coinbase’s shares tumbled 86% in 2022, dropping more than the market bellwether bitcoin, which slumped 64%. The stock fell about 2% before the start of regular trading in the US on Tuesday. The company ended the third quarter with $5bn in cash and cash equivalents.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Coinbase cuts 20% of staff as crypto contagion deepens
CEO Brian Armstrong points to recent pressure from the dramatic bankruptcy of FTX and broader economic downturn
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
