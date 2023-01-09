Californians warned to flee flooding

Apple’s iPhones are mainly assembled by Taiwanese manufacturing giants such as Wistron and Foxconn
After years of drought, California is in a long flood fight as waves of storms roll in off the Pacific, killing at least 14 people, closing highways up and down the state and sending residents fleeing for their lives.
The parade of storms since the end of December is one of the biggest tests yet for disaster-weary California, which has endured a crucible of wildfires and extreme heat in recent years as global warming makes weather more extreme.
On Monday residents in the tiny coastal enclave of Montecito, home to Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Prince Harry, were told by state officials in a tweet to “leave now” while shelter-in-place orders were issued in other parts of Santa Barbara county. Several other towns throughout the state advised residents to get out before more rivers flood.
“California is experiencing coincidentally a drought emergency and a flood emergency,” said department of water resources director Karla Nemeth on Monday.
Highway 1, pathway to the state’s renowned coastal area of Big Sur, was closed after a mudslide, according to the California department of transportation website. Parts of Highway 101 and Interstate 505 were also shut.
They are just a few of several thoroughfares and country roads closed because of flooding, from the state capital of Sacramento in the north to the garlic capital of Gilroy near Silicon Valley to Los Angeles-area beach towns in the south.
On Monday the state had opened a dozen emergency shelters for those told to evacuate, including in Santa Cruz County, about 121km south of San Francisco, where the San Lorenzo River rose 5.4m since Sunday. Levels on the river probably have peaked but there will be another round of intense rain, said Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Sacramento County on Sunday told about 3,300 people in the Central Valley town of Wilton ahead of Monday’s deluge to evacuate due to the risk of flooding if levies overflow, said county spokesperson Matt Robinson.
Five rivers are being monitored for flooding in Sacramento, Napa and Mendocino counties in northern California, according to Jeremy Arrich, flood management manager of the department of Water Resources, said during the press briefing.
Heavy rain started falling Sunday night in many regions, and 100,000 people were without power as the sun went down Monday in California, according to PowerOutage.us.
Avalanche warnings have been posted in a number of areas through the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. “Any steep slopes could be dangerous,” the weather service said.
The storm is another in a series of atmospheric river events, long streams of moisture that can stretch for thousands of kilometres across the Pacific and then deliver as much water as flows through the mouth of the Mississippi River when they are wrung out on California’s mountains. The storms already have caused more than $1bn in losses and damages, according to an estimate by AccuWeather.
While the precipitation might slacken in northern areas overnight, another round of rain will roll in off the Pacific Tuesday, said Richard Bann, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Centre.
Californians warned to flee flooding
Bloomberg
