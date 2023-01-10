News

BMW holds on to lead as it outsprints Mercedes in luxury-sales stakes

Worldwide deliveries of topseller’s cars fell to 2.1-million last year, edging out the fellow German manufacturer, whose shipments slipped to 2.04-million

10 January 2023 - 20:10 Wilfried Eckl-Dorna
Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS
Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

BMW outsold rival Mercedes-Benz for the second consecutive year by better navigating the supply-chain issues hampering global auto production.

Worldwide deliveries of BMW-branded cars fell 5% to 2.1-million last year, edging out Mercedes, whose shipments slipped 1% to 2.04-million. While both brands grew sales in the final months of 2022, they couldn’t compensate for business lost during the first half, when parts shortages and the war in Ukraine crimped output.

Carmakers have more recently faced intensifying headwinds including soaring energy and borrowing costs. Tesla shares plummeted amid concerns over demand in China, the biggest auto market, where domestic players BYD, Xpeng and Nio make for intensifying competition.

BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen’s Audi, which shipped 1.61-million cars globally last year, saw sales drop in China as stringent Covid-19 lockdowns kept customers away from showrooms. Mercedes heavily discounted the price for its flagship EQS electric sedan last year in a move to reposition in a competitive market.

Deliveries of electric vehicles were a bright spot for the German companies as they rolled out new battery-powered models and sought to comply with tightening emissions regulations. 

At BMW, sales of EVs such as the i4 sedan more than doubled to 215,755. Mercedes also more than doubled EV sales, to 117,800 units, and said fully electric and plug-in hybrid models accounted for 15% of total shipments. Audi’s EV deliveries rose 44% last year.

“We will maintain our course for profitable growth in 2023,” BMW’s sales chief Pieter Nota said in a statement. “The clear focus will be on ramping up electromobility.”

— With assistance from Craig Trudell and Monica Raymunt.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

BMW outsold rival Mercedes-Benz for the second consecutive year. Graph: BLOOMBERG
BMW outsold rival Mercedes-Benz for the second consecutive year. Graph: BLOOMBERG

Tesla shares slump on slower deliveries and demand worries

Tuesday’s slide knocks nearly $50bn off the electric carmaker's market value
Companies
1 week ago

Character transformation for Mercedes-AMG C63

Mark Smyth expected to be disappointed by the lack of a V8 in the new Mercedes-AMG C63, but it had a surprise in store
Life
3 weeks ago

Tesla to cut Shanghai output

The decision is said to have been made after the automaker evaluated its near-term performance in the Chinese market
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Currency plunges to record after Zimbabwe warns ...
News
2.
Energy department to oversee Eskom
News
3.
Ramaphosa plays down suggestion central bank ...
News
4.
Time’s running out for fractious Dassault ...
News
5.
Former McDonald’s CEO to pay $400,000 over ...
News

Related Articles

BMW sales dip in 2022, targets 15% battery-electric sales for new year

Life / Motoring

Mercedes sees good times coming in India despite currency concern

Companies / Industrials

These were SA’s most popular SUVs in November

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.