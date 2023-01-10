2022 was fifth-warmest year on record

A combination of political and legal pressures makes 2023 a critical year for the administration’s environmental agenda
From drought in Europe to floods in Pakistan and melting polar ice, climate change made 2022 a year of new extremes, according to the EU agency that tracks changes in our atmosphere.
The year ended was the world’s fifth-warmest on record, with Europe heating up faster than anywhere else on the planet as greenhouse gases kept up their relentless rise, it said in research published on Tuesday. Europe had its second-warmest year on record and its hottest summer yet, fuelling wildfires, ruining crops, hampering trade and leading to abnormally high deaths, even in wealthier countries.
“These events highlight that we are already experiencing the devastating consequences of our warming world,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service. “Avoiding the worst consequences will require society to both urgently reduce carbon emissions and swiftly adapt to the changing climate.”
Extreme summer heat led to at least 20,000 “excess deaths” in France, Germany, Spain and the UK alone. Drought reduced agricultural production, while low levels in European rivers disrupted transport of goods on the Rhine River, Western Europe’s most important waterway, and nuclear power production in France. These climate-fuelled events worsened an energy and inflation crisis that has made it harder for families to heat their homes and pay for essential goods.
The Copernicus research is the first in a series of annual reports from top climate and weather agencies to be released this week. The scientific data is expected to match predictions made by the World Meteorological Organisation last November that 2022 would be the fifth- or sixth-hottest year yet.
Average temperatures globally were 1.2ºC higher last year than in pre-industrial times, topping 2021 levels by a small margin, Copernicus said. That level of heat is disturbing as it happened in the second successive year of La Niña weather conditions, which tend to help keep temperatures low.
Instead, high temperatures combined with extremely low rainfall to cause widespread drought in Europe and parts of the US, Asia and Africa. Temperatures in Europe rose at more than twice the global average in the past three decades, says Copernicus.
The hot weather worsened melting of the ice sheets, which store vast quantities of fresh water and help cool the atmosphere. Parts of northern and central Siberia, and of the Antarctic Peninsula, recorded temperatures more than 2ºC above the average from 1991 to 2020, according to the report. In September, temperatures in central Greenland, site of the Arctic ice sheet, were 8C higher than the average of the past three decades.
The area covered by Antarctic ice was unusually smaller with daily sea ice in February 2022 reaching its lowest extent in 44 years of satellite records. Six other months saw the Antarctic Sea ice area at record or near record lows.
While total collapse of the ice sheets is hundreds or thousands of years away, scientists estimate that if all glaciers melted completely global sea levels would rise about 70m. At the moment, sea-level rise is faster than it has been in at least 3,000 years, with higher water levels eroding coasts and forcing people in low-lying towns and cities to move.
Possibly the worst disaster of the year was the flooding in Pakistan, which was linked to persisting La Niña conditions and made worse by climate change. Record-breaking rain that flooded about a third of Pakistan caused widespread destruction and loss of life, with at least $16.3bn needed to rebuild houses and farms, as well as to rehabilitate flood-hit people, according to the latest estimates. So far, the hottest years on record globally are 2016, 2020 and 2019 and 2017, according to Copernicus observations.
2022 was fifth-warmest year on record
Heat and poor rainfall bring widespread drought to Europe as well as parts of the US, Asia and Africa
