US clears up confusion over ESG options for retirement funds

Upcoming global average temperature measurements are unlikely to yield surprises
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Most corporate retirement plans are awash in fossil fuel investments. But that could start to change this year as a new US rule comes online and employee pressure builds for more climate-friendly options.
Starting on January 30, a US labour department rule explicitly allows fiduciaries to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in the selection of corporate-sponsored retirement plans. The rule clarifies guidance from the Donald Trump era that left unclear whether climate factors could be considered material risks.
“This is a major step forward and hopefully we will see far better, greener, more sustainable funds enter major 401(k) plans,” says Zach Stein, co-founder and CEO of the sustainable investment advisory company Carbon Collective.
Stein says the prior lack of specificity meant that only “explicitly mission-driven organisations and businesses” with mostly smaller 401(k) plans were making ESG and sustainable investment options available. Larger plan operators have been reluctant to change their offerings — even amid mounting pressure from employees — for fear of getting into legal trouble.
“From what we hear, this ruling is what 401(k) advisers and consultants have been waiting for to add these funds,” Stein says.
Not everyone is convinced that companies will immediately add greener options, though. “I don’t think we’re going to see anything huge,” says Bridget Bearden, a research & development strategist at the non-partisan Employee Benefit Research Institute. “I just think that this system is so large, slow-moving.”
History has seen plenty of flip-flopping on federal investment guidance, and ESG is already a contentious topic in the US. While the Biden administration is embracing it, Republican backlash is expected to grow. Last year, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican Party, pulled $2bn in state assets from BlackRock over its embrace of ESG values.
Texas put BlackRock on a list of companies it is boycotting, and Louisiana and Missouri have pulled a combined $1.3bn in assets from the company.
An estimated $32.3-trillion was invested in US retirement plans as of September 2022, with nearly $9-trillion in direct contribution plans such as 401(k)s, according to tracking by the Investment Company Institute.
While many retirement plans funnel money into companies that fuel the climate crisis, explains Andrew Behar, CEO of shareholder activist group As You Sow, “people are just completely ignorant when it comes to what’s actually in their plan”.
Behar’s organisation is trying to change that, in part with an online searchable database of investment funds that grades their fossil fuel interests so people can look up what they are actually investing in. As You Sow also publishes the retirement plan details of major employers, and helps employees organise internally for greener investments options.
Those mobilisation initiatives are one reason companies that don’t automatically jump on green retirement plans may ultimately have to, once they face increased internal pressure.
In 2022, employees at four major public companies for the first time filed shareholder resolutions with As You Sow asking their employers to dig into the climate impacts of their retirement investments. While none of the resolutions filed with Amazon.com, Campbell Soup, Comcast and Microsoft earned a majority vote, all received enough support — at least 5% — to be refiled.
As You Sow has already refiled similar resolutions with Amazon and Comcast, and plans to do so later in the year for Campbell and Microsoft. It’s also working on plans to target additional big companies. In late December, the organisation filed a related resolution to be reviewed this year for the first time with Netflix.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US clears up confusion over ESG options for retirement funds
Move coincides with rising employee pressure for more climate-friendly investment choices
Most corporate retirement plans are awash in fossil fuel investments. But that could start to change this year as a new US rule comes online and employee pressure builds for more climate-friendly options.
Starting on January 30, a US labour department rule explicitly allows fiduciaries to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in the selection of corporate-sponsored retirement plans. The rule clarifies guidance from the Donald Trump era that left unclear whether climate factors could be considered material risks.
“This is a major step forward and hopefully we will see far better, greener, more sustainable funds enter major 401(k) plans,” says Zach Stein, co-founder and CEO of the sustainable investment advisory company Carbon Collective.
Stein says the prior lack of specificity meant that only “explicitly mission-driven organisations and businesses” with mostly smaller 401(k) plans were making ESG and sustainable investment options available. Larger plan operators have been reluctant to change their offerings — even amid mounting pressure from employees — for fear of getting into legal trouble.
“From what we hear, this ruling is what 401(k) advisers and consultants have been waiting for to add these funds,” Stein says.
Not everyone is convinced that companies will immediately add greener options, though. “I don’t think we’re going to see anything huge,” says Bridget Bearden, a research & development strategist at the non-partisan Employee Benefit Research Institute. “I just think that this system is so large, slow-moving.”
History has seen plenty of flip-flopping on federal investment guidance, and ESG is already a contentious topic in the US. While the Biden administration is embracing it, Republican backlash is expected to grow. Last year, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican Party, pulled $2bn in state assets from BlackRock over its embrace of ESG values.
Texas put BlackRock on a list of companies it is boycotting, and Louisiana and Missouri have pulled a combined $1.3bn in assets from the company.
An estimated $32.3-trillion was invested in US retirement plans as of September 2022, with nearly $9-trillion in direct contribution plans such as 401(k)s, according to tracking by the Investment Company Institute.
While many retirement plans funnel money into companies that fuel the climate crisis, explains Andrew Behar, CEO of shareholder activist group As You Sow, “people are just completely ignorant when it comes to what’s actually in their plan”.
Behar’s organisation is trying to change that, in part with an online searchable database of investment funds that grades their fossil fuel interests so people can look up what they are actually investing in. As You Sow also publishes the retirement plan details of major employers, and helps employees organise internally for greener investments options.
Those mobilisation initiatives are one reason companies that don’t automatically jump on green retirement plans may ultimately have to, once they face increased internal pressure.
In 2022, employees at four major public companies for the first time filed shareholder resolutions with As You Sow asking their employers to dig into the climate impacts of their retirement investments. While none of the resolutions filed with Amazon.com, Campbell Soup, Comcast and Microsoft earned a majority vote, all received enough support — at least 5% — to be refiled.
As You Sow has already refiled similar resolutions with Amazon and Comcast, and plans to do so later in the year for Campbell and Microsoft. It’s also working on plans to target additional big companies. In late December, the organisation filed a related resolution to be reviewed this year for the first time with Netflix.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
NATHANIEL BULLARD: Four big questions to ask about energy transition in 2023
Big investors challenge Glencore’s alignment with Paris climate goals
Here are the climate numbers to watch in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NATHANIEL BULLARD: Four big questions to ask about energy transition in 2023
Big investors challenge Glencore’s alignment with Paris climate goals
Here are the climate numbers to watch in 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.