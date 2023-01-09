Time’s running out for fractious Dassault billionaires to find a new leader

US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
At a sprawling, high-security factory complex in Mérignac, near Bordeaux, thousands of workers make two of the world’s most technologically advanced flying machines: the sleek, stealth Rafale fighter jet and the Falcon line of private jets favoured by globe-trotting celebrities such as Richard Branson and Taylor Swift.
The aircraft are the crown jewels of an empire controlled by the Dassault family, one of the world’s wealthiest business dynasties, whose origins stretch back more than a century and whose activities have helped shape modern France. With a net worth of $28bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index, the family holds a unique position in the inner sanctum of the French military-political establishment.
Now, the heirs to the fortune are at a critical juncture. A countdown begins on January 9 for them to pick a top executive to replace the octogenarian who heads the family’s holding company, overseeing its vast holdings, spanning aviation, cutting-edge 3D design software, real-estate, an art auction house, one of France’s most influential newspapers, Le Figaro, and fine wines.
The decision represents a major test for the fractious clan, which has been compared to the Ewings from the TV soap opera series Dallas. The person chosen would take over from Charles Edelstenne, who turned 85 on Monday, and could set the group’s agenda for decades to come.
With no clear leader emerging from among the four third- and fourth-generation family members who have ultimate power over the holding company Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault, they are expected to choose another outsider, further cementing the descendants’ retreat from direct operational control.
“This is a very important decision,” Bernard Monassier, the family’s former notary and the architect of the Dassault succession plan, said in an interview. “Change on this scale has happened only rarely.”
Edelstenne, who comes from outside the family, became a billionaire in his own right after working hand in glove for six decades with four generations including Marcel Bloch, the founder who changed his last name to Dassault after surviving the Buchenwald concentration camp in World War 2.
When Marcel’s son Serge Dassault died in 2018 at his desk in the family’s ornate offices just off the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris at 93, Edelstenne was named chair — with the stipulation that his term would end on his 85th birthday. But with no obvious successor in sight, the Dassault heirs voted in April to modify the rule and give themselves a two-year extension. Edelstenne can now stay on until he is 87.
“He’s in good health, it’s not a problem,” Monassier said about the active, energetic, golf-playing Edelstenne. “Everyone decided that it was the best solution.”
But even within an empire whose leaders have bowed out late in life, the clock is now ticking to find a successor. Edelstenne, representatives of the Dassault family and companies declined to comment on the search for his replacement.
A new person could herald change within the relatively staid, conservatively run holding, which has grown over the years but has not expanded significantly into new domains.
“There could be a more proactive strategy,” said Yan Derocles, a Paris-based analyst at Oddo BHF. “Until now low-risk assets have been held for a relatively long time.”
The chosen successor would also be taking over a group whose history is inextricably intertwined with that of France. Marcel Bloch, who was a Paris-born aeronautical engineer, planted the seeds of the group by designing a new type of propeller that was used in World War 1. After starting his eponymous aircraft manufacturing and design office in the 1930s, Marcel was well-positioned to supply aircraft to the military after the outbreak of World War 2.
The Bloch family, which was of Jewish heritage, was arrested by the Vichy government, with Marcel eventually deported to the Buchenwald concentration camp in 1944. After his release in 1945, he changed the family name to Dassault, a play on the word “assault” and an allusion to an alias used by his brother Gen Paul Bloch, who fought in the French resistance.
His son, Serge, took over only after Marcel died in 1986 at the age of 94. Like his father, Serge Dassault did not cede power until his death. A graduate of France’s top engineering school, Serge gained military, media and political influence for the family by developing combat planes, investing in defence contractors such as Thales SA, buying Le Figaro and serving as a mayor and senator.
Serge and his wife Nicole, who died less than a year after her husband, had four children. The eldest, Olivier, the only sibling with an engineering degree, had been briefly anointed to oversee the family holding, but his political career as a lawmaker eventually got in the way.
Olivier was killed in a spectacular helicopter crash in 2021, leaving behind three children from three different partners: Helena, 33, Remi, 21 and Thomas, 11.
“People predicted when Olivier died that there would be a crisis, but it hasn’t posed any legal or financial problems,” Monassier said. Calling the Dassault succession plan unique among France’s large companies, he said “the structure is sustainable except if there is some kind of major catastrophe”.
Whoever replaces the diminutive Edelstenne will have big shoes to fill. The executive’s net worth of $3bn stems from a nearly 6% holding in Dassault Systemes, the family’s biggest asset that he cofounded after convincing Marcel to spin off the activity from aircraft maker Dassault Aviation in 1981.
What was a tiny start-up has grown into a €46bn behemoth that is 40% controlled by the family. Edelstenne climbed the corporate ranks over the years and gained the family’s trust, crucially helping to dodge the threat of nationalisation of Dassault Aviation in the 1980s under late Socialist president François Mitterrand and restructuring attempts by president Jacques Chirac in the mid-1990s.
The decision about who will replace him will be made by the holding company’s supervisory board, which comprises Serge’s surviving children Laurent, 69, Thierry, 65, Marie-Helene, 57, and Olivier’s eldest, Helena, an actress who took her father’s seat just weeks after he died.
Written into Serge Dassault’s succession plan is a five-member “committee of wise people” to advise the heirs. It includes former French budget minister Alain Lambert and prominent former CEOs.
The shadow of past acrimony within the family looms large over the choice. Olivier’s appointment to the family holding spot fuelled an intense rivalry with brother Laurent, which erupted into the public arena.
In a 2016 interview, Laurent said his father worried about succession. He also acknowledged his own ambitions and singled out Olivier for not abiding by the same “consensus on a future” as the three other siblings.
“I’m number two. That means I have an impossible position,” he said. “I’m going to do what it takes so that the position becomes possible.”
In a bid to ward off future clashes, Serge’s succession plan elevated Edelstenne and stipulated that the holding company’s supervisory board would have four members — his children or, in their absence, a spouse or descendant — with one serving as president. In practice the position has rotated, but this is not in the statutes and leaves room for discord.
In 2021, Marie-Helene took over from Thierry in a move that was at one point contested by Laurent.
Top contenders
For now, the top contenders to succeed Edelstenne are two long-standing executives and proteges: Bernard Charlès, 65, head of Dassault Systemes, and Eric Trappier, 62, who sits at the top of Dassault Aviation.
“A CEO of one of the owned public companies, Dassault Systemes or Dassault Aviation, would be known to investors and therefore could be viewed as more of the status quo,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Eileen Segall.
The relatively low-profile Charlès joined Dassault Systemes 40 years ago, succeeding Edelstenne as CEO in 1995 and as chairman at the start of this year. A record $5.7bn acquisition in 2019 facilitated expansion into new areas such as modelling Covid-19 variants and running clinical trials. Charlès is the second-highest-paid CEO of France’s benchmark CAC-40.
“Our journey together has been an incredibly enjoyable time,” Edelstenne said in a statement about Charlès on Monday. “I fully trust him to successfully oversee the future development of the company.”
Trappier took over from Edelstenne as head of Dassault Aviation a decade ago and in recent years has overseen a winning streak of Rafale fighter jet export contracts to places such as Egypt, India and the United Arab Emirates. The aeroplane entered service in the French military in 2004 but the first international sales were only signed in 2015. Trappier considerably raised his public profile in 2022 amid a bitter dispute with Airbus about supremacy over Europe’s future military jet.
On Monday, he said in a radio interview that Dassault Aviation and France have successfully gained the upper hand in the project. Last year was a record year for the company, he said, pointing to orders for the Rafale and Falcon jets.
“Some say both are contenders, but this hasn’t been affirmed or confirmed; nothing is decided,” Monassier said. “Both men are very busy in their respective jobs. It could be one of them or someone else.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
