Port strikes forecast to continue threat to supplies after rocketing in 2022

Companies supplying goods and services to the government have been blamed for undermining the local currency
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Labour unrest took an unusually heavy toll on ports worldwide in 2022, and the outlook for continued economic instability could bring even more upheaval to global supply chains in 2023.
There were at least 38 instances of protests or strikes affecting port operations last year, more than four times as many as in 2021 when the pandemic upended global trade, according to Crisis24, a maritime security consultancy. There were nine incidents in 2020, according to data beginning in July. Crisis24 changed its tracking system at that time, and comparisons with previous years are unavailable.
Workers are feeling the impact of higher fuel and food prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while their wages have remained stagnant, said union experts, freight forwarders and shippers. That is emboldening employees to demand more from their bosses.
With inflation still a threat, supply chains fragile and job markets tight, workers will continue to be a volatile force in the new year.
“Labour unrest is unlikely to decrease going into 2023, and may in fact worsen in the likely event that global economic conditions do not improve,” a spokesperson for Crisis24 said in an email.
Meanwhile, new variants of Covid-19 are still creating bottlenecks in supply chains, also giving workers more influence over contract negotiations, said John Ahlquist, a professor at the school of global policy and strategy at University of California San Diego.
Protests and strikes took place at major shipping hubs globally in 2022. South Korean truckers staged work stoppages twice in a six-month period, disrupting container operations in Busan. Congestion at some of Europe’s ports reached critical levels after German and UK dock workers walked out.
SA’s port operator declared force majeure in October as a strike by employees held up exports of fruits, wine and metals. Haiti was paralysed by violence last autumn, with gangs taking control of a critical oil terminal and port.
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Port strikes forecast to continue threat to supplies after rocketing in 2022
There were at least 38 instances of protests or strikes affecting operations last year, more than four times as many as in 2021
Labour unrest took an unusually heavy toll on ports worldwide in 2022, and the outlook for continued economic instability could bring even more upheaval to global supply chains in 2023.
There were at least 38 instances of protests or strikes affecting port operations last year, more than four times as many as in 2021 when the pandemic upended global trade, according to Crisis24, a maritime security consultancy. There were nine incidents in 2020, according to data beginning in July. Crisis24 changed its tracking system at that time, and comparisons with previous years are unavailable.
Workers are feeling the impact of higher fuel and food prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while their wages have remained stagnant, said union experts, freight forwarders and shippers. That is emboldening employees to demand more from their bosses.
With inflation still a threat, supply chains fragile and job markets tight, workers will continue to be a volatile force in the new year.
“Labour unrest is unlikely to decrease going into 2023, and may in fact worsen in the likely event that global economic conditions do not improve,” a spokesperson for Crisis24 said in an email.
Meanwhile, new variants of Covid-19 are still creating bottlenecks in supply chains, also giving workers more influence over contract negotiations, said John Ahlquist, a professor at the school of global policy and strategy at University of California San Diego.
Protests and strikes took place at major shipping hubs globally in 2022. South Korean truckers staged work stoppages twice in a six-month period, disrupting container operations in Busan. Congestion at some of Europe’s ports reached critical levels after German and UK dock workers walked out.
SA’s port operator declared force majeure in October as a strike by employees held up exports of fruits, wine and metals. Haiti was paralysed by violence last autumn, with gangs taking control of a critical oil terminal and port.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Minerals Council to work with Transnet to improve performance
Kumba slashes production guidance due to Transnet’s poor rail network
Load-shedding a spanner in the works for factory output
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.