iPhone exports from India increase

Apple exported more than $2.5bn of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.
Foxconn Technology and Wistron have each shipped more than $1bn of Apple’s marquee devices abroad in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023, people familiar with the matter said. Pegatron, another big contract manufacturer for Apple, is on track to move about $500m of the gadgets overseas by the end of January, the people said, asking not to be identified revealing private information.
Apple’s rapidly growing export numbers illustrate how it is ramping up operations outside China, where chaos at Foxconn’s main plant in Zhengzhou exposed vulnerabilities in the Cupertino-headquartered company’s supply chain and forced it to trim output estimates. That compounded a broader problem with evaporating demand for electronics as consumers weigh the risks of a global recession.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, began assembling its latest iPhone models in India last year, a break from its practice of reserving much of that for giant Chinese factories run by its main Taiwanese assemblers including Foxconn.
While India makes up a fraction of iPhone output, rising exports bode well for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to make the country an alternative to China as factory to the world.
China’s Covid-zero policies and an episode of violence at the Zhengzhou plant — nicknamed iPhone City as the world’s biggest production centre for the device — laid bare the dangers of relying on the country. While Beijing has since dropped that approach to containing the virus, Apple and other global names are exploring alternative locations more than ever before.
India’s vast workforce, Modi’s support and a thriving local market make it a prime candidate to take on more electronics manufacturing. Foxconn, Apple’s largest supplier, began building facilities in the country more than five years ago in anticipation of a need to extend its geographic range.
One selling point is a raft of government incentives, a cornerstone of Modi’s drive to make India an electronics manufacturing hub. Foxconn has won 3.6-billion rupees of benefits in the first year of a production-linked incentives scheme, while Wistron’s claims are being processed, the people said.
Representatives for Apple, Foxconn and Wistron did not respond to emails seeking comment. A Pegatron spokesperson declined to comment.
India’s cost savings and market potential are among the benefits it offers to Apple’s iPhone supply chain. Its ample labour supply and low wages — at least 50% lower than in China — can be a strong draw for EMS players such as Hon Hai and Pegatron, given their thin margins and labour-intensity.
India’s production-linked incentives offer subsidies equivalent to 4%-6% of production costs for five years once certain performance criteria are met, says Steven Tseng, analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.
Apple’s contract manufacturers make iPhones at plants in southern India. But production in the country is just beginning. About 3-million of the devices were made in India in 2021, compared with 230-million in China, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.
Foxconn began making the iPhone 14 in India a few months ago — sooner than anticipated — after a surprisingly smooth production rollout that slashed the lag between Chinese and Indian output from months to mere weeks. Apple’s three Taiwanese partners assemble iPhones 11 to 14 in India.
But moving out of China, where Apple has built a deep supply chain for close to two decades, isn’t easy. A Bloomberg Intelligence analysis estimated it would take about eight years to move just 10% of Apple’s production capacity out of China, where roughly 98% of the company’s iPhones are being made.
India tracks production and exports of all smartphone makers who enjoy financial incentives as part of Modi’s push.
Beyond smartphones, the country is drawing up plans to boost financial incentives for tablet and laptop makers, hoping to woo Apple to make everything from earphones to MacBooks locally as well as attract other brands.
The iPhone maker is also expected to open its first retail store in India in 2023, after meeting certain criteria imposed on foreign retailers.
iPhone exports from India increase
