News

AstraZeneca to buy US biotech CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8bn

AstraZeneca will gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease

09 January 2023 - 18:44 Lisa Pham and Thomas Mulier
The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US. Picture: REUTERS
The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US. Picture: REUTERS

AstraZeneca agreed to buy US biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8bn (R30.5bn) to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease.

The deal is the first sizeable one for Astra since the $39bn takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2021, and it’s in keeping with CEO Pascal Soriot’s strategy to beef up the UK drugmaker’s pipeline. 

Investors will receive $26 in cash for each CinCor share, plus a non-tradable right to a $10 per share payment that’s contingent on the company making a regulatory submission for its lead therapy baxdrostat, Astra said Monday. 

The upfront price of $1.3bn is more than double CinCor’s closing price on Friday, and the maximum price is about triple.

Astra shares fell as much as 1.4% in London while CinCor more than doubled in New York, trading as high as $27.85. 

Baxdrostat is intended to lower the blood pressure of people whose hypertension resists other treatments. CinCor suffered a setback in November, when the drug failed in one of several mid-stage clinical trials, causing the stock to plummet 47% in a day. 

“It’s unfortunately part of drug development,” CinCor CEO Marc de Garidel said in an interview, adding that the results were a surprise. “There are things that didn’t go right, and we have to understand and AstraZeneca will also draw its own conclusion on that study to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

For Astra, the November results “made us pause,” Mene Pangalos, head of the firm’s biopharmaceuticals research, said in an interview. But after looking at various data as well as the biological rationale, “we felt that this was still a highly active molecule with a very good chance of being a medicine.”

Baxdrostat’s peak revenue could be between $2bn and $3bn, according to Bryan Garnier analyst Alex Cogut. 

Swiss biotech company Idorsia is developing a medicine called aprocitentan for a similar population: patients with difficult-to-control hypertension. Still, Astra’s Pangalos noted that it’s a different mechanism as well as a different patient population to baxdrostat.

Astra said baxdrostat could potentially be combined with its own blockbuster Farxiga. Such a combination may help Astra navigate the loss of exclusivity on Farxiga in coming years, Susie Jana, an analyst at Shore Capital, wrote in a note to clients. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

AstraZeneca agreed to buy US biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8bn to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease. Graphic: BLOOMBERG
AstraZeneca agreed to buy US biotech CinCor Pharma for as much as $1.8bn to gain a promising new treatment for hypertension and kidney disease. Graphic: BLOOMBERG

Pharma industry seeks meeting with officials over ‘puzzling’ medicine price increase set by health minister

The Pharmaceutical Task Group had anticipated a price hike broadly in line with average consumer price inflation for 2022
National
3 hours ago

Horizon Therapeutics soars on Amgen’s $27.8bn offer

Amgen will benefit from the biopharmaceutical company’s focus on treatments for rare diseases
News
4 weeks ago

GSK and Sanofi shares rise after US ruling on Zantac

A judge said consumers used flawed science to back up lawsuits filed in federal court blaming Zantac for causing a variety of cancers
News
1 month ago

Medicines regulator authorises SA’s first home tests for Covid-19

Sahpra had to ensure the self-testing kits were reliable and easy to use, says CEO
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Vodafone enlists help of headhunting group to ...
News
2.
ANC proposes to change Reserve Bank mandate
News
3.
Goldman to cut about 3,200 jobs in one of its ...
News
4.
Port strikes forecast to continue threat to ...
News
5.
Brasilia picks up the pieces after insurrection ...
News

Related Articles

US medicine authority approves Alzheimer’s drug developed by Eisai and Biogen

Companies / Healthcare

Moderna shares jump as mRNA cancer vaccine shows promise

News

Aspen secures $30m for African childhood vaccines

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.