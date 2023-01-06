Vodafone enlists help of headhunting group to lead search for new CEO

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says at defence conference that Turkey is asking too much of the Nordic country
Vodafone Group’s board has enlisted headhunters to help find a replacement for the CEO it abruptly ousted in December after its share price hit a 25-year low, say informed sources.
British telecommunications group has chosen Egon Zehnder International to lead the search for Nick Read’s successor, they said. The search is in its infancy, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.
Egon Zehnder has a track record for high-profile CEO appointments, such as for Unilever in 2018, Bloomberg News has reported. Representatives for the search firm and Vodafone declined to comment.
Whoever ends up running the mobile and broadband group will face challenges. Vodafone has been battling to overcome roadblocks to a complex potential merger of its British business with CK Hutchison Holdings’ Three UK, sources with knowledge of the matter said in December.
Any new leader will also have to manage shareholders like billionaire telecom tycoon Xavier Niel. There’s also pressure to improve performance in Germany, Vodafone’s biggest market, and neutralise years of price competition that have eroded earnings in Italy and Spain.
One of the biggest decisions Vodafone’s board will need to make is whether to shake things up with an outsider, echoing the 2018 appointment of Philip Jansen to head rival British carrier BT Group, or tap someone with internal experience.
Vodafone has never before appointed a complete outsider as CEO. Bernstein analysts wrote in December there’s no obvious internal successor, so the company’s longstanding problems may encourage headhunters to cast a wider net beyond the business and its competitors.
