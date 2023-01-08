News

Twitter to ease political ads ban under Musk

08 January 2023 - 11:17 Low De Wei

Twitter Inc will relax a three-year ban on political advertising in a continued policy shift after its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.

The company will expand the political advertising it permits in coming weeks to “facilitate public conversation about important topics” and align its advertising policy with those of TV and other media outlets, with further details to be announced, it said on Tuesday...

