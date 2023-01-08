News

Sweden says it cannot meet all of Turkey’s demands for Nato entry

08 January 2023 - 21:46 Anton Wilen
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg meets Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, centre, and former prime minister Magdalena Andersson during the annual Society and Defence Conference in Salen, Sweden, January 8 2023. Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into defence alliance Nato isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. 

While Turkey has confirmed that Sweden has done what it said it would do, “they also say that they want things that we cannot and do not want to give them”, Kristersson said at the Society and Defence Conference in Sweden. “And now the decision rests with Turkey,” he added. 

Turkey has objected to Sweden and Finland joining Nato since they put in bids in May, arguing that they need to do more to combat terrorism, including extraditing people who Turkey accuses of terrorist links. A recent poll showed that eight in 10 Swedes think that the Nordic country should refrain from compromising on its legal principles.

Last month, Sweden’s Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of a man Turkey has said was involved in a 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prompting Turkey to call the move “a very negative development”.

Both Nordic governments have insisted they will step up counterterrorism efforts, while underscoring the independence of courts in deciding on extraditions. 28 of 30 Nato countries have ratified their entry into the bloc, with Hungary also stalling.

The prime minister also said that Sweden is prepared to contribute Jas Gripen fighter jets for Nato’s Baltic air policing to help protect Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, among other things. Sweden also stands ready to contribute to the ground defence, he said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

