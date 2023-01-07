Seattle schools sue Big Tech over youth mental health crisis

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says at defence conference that Turkey is asking too much of the Nordic country
The Seattle city school district filed a novel lawsuit blaming Big Tech for poisoning youth with social media addiction, saying the schools can’t fulfil their educational mission while students are suffering from anxiety, depression and other psychological troubles.
Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Snap and ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, are responsible for hooking young people on their platforms and creating a mental health crisis, according to the complaint filed late on Friday in Seattle federal court. The district includes more than 100 schools and serves about 50,000 children.
The suit appears to be the first of its kind in the US brought by a school district, after similar claims filed in 2022 by scores of families, including more than a dozen blaming the tech companies for suicides.
The idea that social media companies shoulder responsibility for the potential damage their products cause to young people came to the fore late in 2021 when former Meta employee Frances Haugen revealed documents about its internal operations. Among Haugen’s allegations was a claim that the company preyed knowingly on vulnerable young people to boost profit. Congress held hearings and some state attorneys general launched investigations.
The companies’ front line of defence is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the 1996 federal statute giving internet platforms broad immunity from claims over harmful content posted by users. The law has so effectively shielded them from legal claims that voices on both the political left and right have called for its reform.
Google had no immediate comment. Representatives of Meta, Snap and TikTok didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
And in a further recent example of pushback against how tech developments are encroaching on children’s lives, the New York City public school system — the largest in the US — this week banned its students from accessing the ChatGPT artificial intelligence programme to generate text.
The Seattle School District No 1 is asking a judge to find that the companies created a public nuisance and to order remedies including monetary damages and funding to prevent and treat excessive use of social media.
The district said it has seen a dramatic rise in suicides and emergency room mental health visits. It cited President Joe Biden’s 2022 state of the union address in which he implored all to “hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they’re conducting on our children for profit”.
“Seattle School District No 1 brings this action to do just that,” according to the complaint. “Youth in plaintiff’s community are experiencing the same mental health crisis observed nationally.”
The companies have previously said they’re working to protect their youngest users, including by offering resources on mental health topics and improving safeguards to stop the spread of harmful content.
