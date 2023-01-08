News

Just say no to meetings, Shopify tells employees

BL Premium
08 January 2023 - 11:12 Matthew Boyle

Last year it cut costs. Now it's cutting meetings.

As employees return from the holidays, Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify said it’s conducting a “calendar purge”, removing all recurring meetings with more than two people “in perpetuity”, while reinstituting a rule that no meetings can be held on Wednesdays...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.