IBM’s patent count falls 44% after decades as leader

International Business Machines (IBM) dropped from the top spot for US patents in 2022, the first time in decades Big Blue did not claim the most in a year, signalling a strategy shift at the long-time intellectual property (IP) leader.
IBM’s patent count dropped 44% to 4,743 patents in 2022, falling to number two behind Samsung Electronics’ 8,513, according to Harrity’s Patent 300 list. Technologies such as semiconductors and hardware memory saw the largest drop in IBM patents, though the reduction was across all major types.
The reduction reflects a strategy shift that was started in 2020 to focus the IP portfolio on IBM’s core businesses and free engineers from the time-consuming patent process, said Dario Gil, head of IBM Research, in an interview. “We decided to no longer pursue numeric patent leadership but remain an intellectual property powerhouse and continue to have one of the strongest portfolios in the world in our priority technologies.”
The group, based in Armonk, New York, has long prided itself on patent leadership. It said it had the highest number of patents for 29 years. IP licensing and development has been lucrative: IBM generated more than $27bn in IP income since 1996, according to filings. But in recent years, money flow slowed down as some companies resisted licensing fees.
But IBM isn’t done monetising its intellectual property, Gil said. “On the priority areas — hybrid cloud, AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, quantum — we will continue to patent and defend that aggressively.”
The shift mirrors IBM’s broader transformation away from hardware and legacy infrastructure towards cloud services and software. Under CEO Arvind Krishna, the company made more than 25 acquisitions since April 2020, including artificial-intelligent software powerhouse Red Hat. IBM in November 2021 spun off a big part of its infrastructure services business into a group called Kyndryl Holdings. The spinoff, however, wasn’t a reason for the patent decline in 2022, said Gil.
IBM was a relative haven in the tech market meltdown, rallying 5.4% in 2022 compared with the Nasdaq 100 index’s 33% drop. In the most recent earnings report, the company beat sales estimates and affirmed its cash flow forecast.
Samsung was long the runner-up before last year, being issued more than 8,000 new patents a year since 2017, according to Harrity’s list. It was often awarded patents on visual display systems and voice communication.
Chinese technology groups such as TikTok parent ByteDance and internet company Baidu had some of the steepest rises in patent issuance on the list. For example, ByteDance applied for a patent on a method of adding special effects to human bodies on video, commonly used in TikTok filters. Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding also had large rises.
“Patent filings in China have been exploding for years,” Harrity analytics chief Rocky Berndsen said. “So as more of these companies do business in the US, we would expect the numbers to increase here as well.”
