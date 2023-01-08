Ramaphosa says change ‘must be executed at a pace that is in concert with the developmental needs of our country’
The company’s core business model could be threatened if it lets users opt out of targeted ads
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Dubai kicked off the new year by scrapping a 30% tax on alcohol sales and making liquor licences free in an apparent move to bolster its status as the Middle East’s leading business and tourism hub.
Faced with increasing competition from Persian Gulf neighbours such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the government has introduced a series of rules over the past few years to make itself more attractive for foreigners to live and work in...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Dubai ends alcohol tax to boost business, tourism
Dubai kicked off the new year by scrapping a 30% tax on alcohol sales and making liquor licences free in an apparent move to bolster its status as the Middle East’s leading business and tourism hub.
Faced with increasing competition from Persian Gulf neighbours such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the government has introduced a series of rules over the past few years to make itself more attractive for foreigners to live and work in...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.