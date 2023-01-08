News

British pubs, restaurants forced to cut opening hours

08 January 2023 - 11:02 Julian Harris and Sabah Meddings

Britain’s pubs and restaurants are cutting their opening hours as staff shortages, high energy costs and wider inflationary pressures take their toll.

Three-quarters of hospitality businesses are operating below capacity, according to a survey published by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC)...

