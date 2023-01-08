Ramaphosa says change ‘must be executed at a pace that is in concert with the developmental needs of our country’
The company’s core business model could be threatened if it lets users opt out of targeted ads
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Britain’s pubs and restaurants are cutting their opening hours as staff shortages, high energy costs and wider inflationary pressures take their toll.
Three-quarters of hospitality businesses are operating below capacity, according to a survey published by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
British pubs, restaurants forced to cut opening hours
Britain’s pubs and restaurants are cutting their opening hours as staff shortages, high energy costs and wider inflationary pressures take their toll.
Three-quarters of hospitality businesses are operating below capacity, according to a survey published by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.