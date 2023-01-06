News

Uncertainty and high inventories weigh on German industry

Manufacturing slump endures amid persistent inflation pressures

06 January 2023 - 10:36 Alexander Weber

German factory orders fell in November, a reminder that the country’s manufacturers are still struggling — even as the economic backdrop improves. 

Demand declined 5.3% from the previous month, more than the 0.5% that analysts had predicted in a Bloomberg survey. The slump was driven by a drop in foreign orders, especially from the eurozone, the German statistics office said Friday.

Surveys of purchasing managers by S&P Global this week showed that Germany’s manufacturing downturn is easing, though the data continued to point to a contraction. Demand is still being weighed down by uncertainty and high levels of inventory among customers. 

Separate data on German retail sales showed a 1.1% increase in November from a month earlier.

While Germany is now expected to escape a deep winter slump, inflation remains a thorny issue. Data for the eurozone, due later Friday, are expected to show underlying price pressures remaining elevated even as the headline rate declines. That is likely to prompt the European Central Bank to press on with interest rate hikes. 

The outlook is also clouded by the sudden reversal of Covid-19 restrictions in China — one of Germany’s top trading partners. Overall exports already fell 0.3% from the previous month in November, with those to China dropping 1.5%, data published on Thursday showed. 

With Joel Rinneby and Kristian Siedenburg

Bloomberg
