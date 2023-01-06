News

Taiwan asks to join WTO talks on China’s chip sanctions

Island state produces the vast majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductors

06 January 2023 - 12:37 Jenny Leonard and Debby Wu
Taiwan has asked to join discussions centered on China’s protest against US chip sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seeking a voice on a debate that could have ramifications for the global chip industry. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Taiwan has asked to join discussions centered on China’s protest against US chip sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seeking a voice on a debate that could have ramifications for the global chip industry. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Taiwan has asked to join discussions on China’s protest against US chip sanctions at the World Trade Organisation, seeking a voice on a debate that could have ramifications for the global chip industry.

Chips are the lifeblood of the island state’s economy. It produces the vast majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductors, and its largest companies including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have abided by the US curbs.

Taiwan said it requested a seat at the table when consultations begin, based on the outsize role it plays in global chipmaking.

Beijing filed a WTO dispute to overturn US-imposed export controls, which aim to limit China’s ability to develop a domestic semiconductor industry and equip its military. China accuses the US of economic protectionism, undermining trade rules and jeopardising the global supply chain.

The US has pressed allies from Seoul to Tokyo to go along with the restrictions on China. Taipei wants to join WTO negotiations is to understand better how the dispute may affect global semiconductors, Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations said in a statement on Friday. 

“Taiwan is requesting to join the consultation procedure to understand the supply demand situation of chips,” the Taiwanese agency said. The country has no intention of supporting China’s complaint, nor does the move imply “any dissatisfaction” with US measures.

US trade officials travel to Taipei for talks later this month. A US Trade Representative spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Japan and the Netherlands agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chip tech to China, and they will probably adopt at least some of the sweeping measures rolled out in October to restrict equipment sales to Chinese firms, Bloomberg News reports.

Yet even if China is successful with its case, the WTO lacks the ability to force the US to reverse its actions. Coupled with domestic economic turmoil, the curbs have hobbled a plethora of the Asian nation’s biggest chip firms.

China’s semiconductor firms face new challenges at home as Beijing stops lavishing colossal resources on them as before. It is pausing huge chip investments as a nationwide Covid resurgence strains the world’s No 2 economy and Beijing’s finances. Top Chinese officials are discussing alternatives to costly subsidies that did not achieve concrete results but instead encouraged graft and US sanctions. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

JOHN DLUDLU: Act now on green trade with the EU before it is too late

A lethargic SA could invite heavy penalties under a new mechanism to stop dumping of dirty industry outside Europe
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TAMI DIDIZA: ArcelorMittal customers’ claim over lack of capacity is just a bid to dodge import duties

Subdued aggregate demand limits growth, while the steel-maker is able to meet all the requirements of the local industry
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Waste pickers likely to suffer under scrap metal export ban

The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
A guide to the ANC’s policy proposals
News
2.
Amazon’s new 18,000 jobs cut points to deeper ...
News
3.
China continues to decline offer of Covid-19 ...
News
4.
Slack demand sees Salesforce unveil huge job cuts
News
5.
New York sues former Celsius CEO for duping ...
News

Related Articles

Free trade and globalisation boost authoritarian regimes, says Japanese minister

World

Vodafone and Three UK merger delayed by regulatory roadblocks

News

Car semiconductor shortage is easing, says leading supplier

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.