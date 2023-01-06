Taiwan asks to join WTO talks on China’s chip sanctions

Island state produces the vast majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductors
Taiwan has asked to join discussions on China’s protest against US chip sanctions at the World Trade Organisation, seeking a voice on a debate that could have ramifications for the global chip industry.
Chips are the lifeblood of the island state’s economy. It produces the vast majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductors, and its largest companies including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have abided by the US curbs.
Taiwan said it requested a seat at the table when consultations begin, based on the outsize role it plays in global chipmaking.
Beijing filed a WTO dispute to overturn US-imposed export controls, which aim to limit China’s ability to develop a domestic semiconductor industry and equip its military. China accuses the US of economic protectionism, undermining trade rules and jeopardising the global supply chain.
The US has pressed allies from Seoul to Tokyo to go along with the restrictions on China. Taipei wants to join WTO negotiations is to understand better how the dispute may affect global semiconductors, Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations said in a statement on Friday.
“Taiwan is requesting to join the consultation procedure to understand the supply demand situation of chips,” the Taiwanese agency said. The country has no intention of supporting China’s complaint, nor does the move imply “any dissatisfaction” with US measures.
US trade officials travel to Taipei for talks later this month. A US Trade Representative spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Japan and the Netherlands agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chip tech to China, and they will probably adopt at least some of the sweeping measures rolled out in October to restrict equipment sales to Chinese firms, Bloomberg News reports.
Yet even if China is successful with its case, the WTO lacks the ability to force the US to reverse its actions. Coupled with domestic economic turmoil, the curbs have hobbled a plethora of the Asian nation’s biggest chip firms.
China’s semiconductor firms face new challenges at home as Beijing stops lavishing colossal resources on them as before. It is pausing huge chip investments as a nationwide Covid resurgence strains the world’s No 2 economy and Beijing’s finances. Top Chinese officials are discussing alternatives to costly subsidies that did not achieve concrete results but instead encouraged graft and US sanctions.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
