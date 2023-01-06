Mild winter helps against Russian freeze, but firefighters are suiting up

Island state produces the vast majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductors
Don’t let pictures of snowbound Americans give you the wrong impression. Worldwide, it is actually a pretty warm winter.
Europeans, in particular, are enjoying sweater weather — it was 16°C in Berlin on New Year’s Day. But China and central Japan are also looking at unseasonably mild temperatures next week and into the lunar new year. In the US, warmer weather is coming in mid-January.
It has been a reprieve after months of worries that the energy crisis would leave thousands with insufficient heat. It has also offered more evidence for climate change shifting seasonal patterns of energy consumption from winter heating to summer cooling. In that sense, the anticipated price spikes in the northern hemisphere may have only been pushed off until July or August, and a hotter summer will make it that much harder to refill inventories for next winter.
“This winter’s mild spells will clearly help Europe get through a war-related energy crunch,” said Bob Henson, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections and the author of The Thinking Person’s Guide to Climate Change. “But the same climate has also raised the odds of horrific European wildfires like those that struck last summer. We can’t pick and choose from the many downsides and the occasional upside of a changing climate.”
In Europe, the winter heat wave is an extension of a record-hot summer that ruined harvests and dried up waterways. The Czech Republic registered its warmest-ever New Year’s Eve. In Warsaw, the mercury recently passed its previous peak by more than 5°C.
In general, the planet’s colder places are changing faster, with the Arctic seeing some of the most drastic shifts. Across the US, winter is warming faster than other seasons, according to National Weather Service data.
Consumers may, for the moment, be enjoying more than the weather. In addition to using less heat, rates are falling; natural gas futures, an indicator of how likely it is that fuel supplies will fall short, are at their lowest since 2021. In the US, the domestic gas rate has fallen 28% since Christmas.
“Mild weather, especially the extreme warmth that delayed first heating demand by six weeks, and then the mild turn of the year, undoubtedly helped Europe get through this winter,” said Henning Gloystein, a director for energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group in London.
While factors including shifts to the jet stream and unusually high sea surface temperatures are driving the current warm spell, meteorologists agree that climate change is what has made it a record-breaking event.
“Climate change is like steroids for the weather,” said Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University. “It takes an event that would’ve happened anyway and makes it more extreme. So a heat wave or rain event that would’ve been routine gets pushed into the dangerous or destructive range due to climate change.”
In November, about 200 nations reaffirmed commitments to contain future temperature increases to 1.5°C. But their failure to agree on how to meet that target puts progress in doubt, making extreme weather events, and heat waves, more likely. The world has already warmed about 1.1°C since the 19th century, and scientists project the 1.5°C goal could be breached within a decade.
While Europe’s energy consumption is set to slide thanks to the mild weather, it will not do much to reduce emissions in the near future, said Eurasia’s Gloystein. In an effort to wean off Russian oil and gas, European countries have increased coal-fired power generation.
“It’ll be another year or three before Europe’s pollution and emissions go into serious decline again, even amid milder weather,” Gloystein predicted.
Mild winter helps against Russian freeze, but firefighters are suiting up
Reprieve from war-induced energy crisis in Europe will make way for wildfire threats
