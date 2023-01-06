ANC proposes to change Reserve Bank mandate

Great Depression depositors cashed out to avoid the effects of bad bank lending; now they are running into trouble first
The ANC wants to broaden the Reserve Bank’s mandate so that it plays a bigger role in supporting the economy, a change that may require a constitutional amendment that it cannot effect on its own.
“The mandate of the Reserve Bank has to be expanded to meet the needs of the economy,” party chair Gwede Mantashe said in an interview in Mangaung on Friday after the ANC national conference.
This was decided in principle, but more detailed discussion is needed before constitutional amendments are submitted to parliament, he said.
The ANC proposal comes as the economy struggles to recover from Covid-19 and the Eskom crisis. The Bank implements its inflation-targeting mandate in the interests of balanced and sustainable growth, and has said repeatedly that obstacles to economic growth fall outside the scope of monetary policy.
Changing the Bank’s constitutional mandate requires the votes of two-thirds of MPs. The ANC has only 58% of seats in the National Assembly, and needs support from opposition parties to push through such an amendment. The opposition stymied an ANC attempt to change the constitution to make it easier for the state to seize land without compensation.
While the EFF, the third-largest party in parliament, agreed with the ANC on changing the mandate, the ANC would not make concessions to the opposition for its support to amend the constitution, according to Mantashe.
“You have a proposal, you take it to parliament and you mobilise other parties, and if they want they come. If they don’t want to then they don’t,” he said. “We are not going to rush for it because we are desperate.”
The ANC has tried before to make changes at the Bank. It decided in 2017 that the government should take ownership of the privately owned bank, but the process stalled. It required a change in the Reserve Bank Act and agreement on the price of shares.
Investors, business and ratings companies see the Bank as one of few pillars of institutional strength in an economy hollowed out by corruption during the Jacob Zuma presidency.
A 2017 proposal by now-suspended graft ombud Busisiwe Mkhwebane to change the bank’s constitutional mandate and curtail its independence sparked concern. The courts blocked the proposal.
Need for flexibility
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana may seek to appease members of his party by stressing the need for flexibility in policymaking to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan said in a 2010 letter to then-governor Gill Marcus that monetary policy should be conducted in a flexible way and that temporary deviations of inflation from the target are allowed when there are price shocks. Though the instruction was touted as a “new mandate”, analysts saw it as an affirmation of the central bank’s work.
The Reserve Bank raised interest rates six times last year to counter the biggest global inflation shock in a generation, drawing criticism from trade unions and some politicians who have said the Bank should do more to support South Africans and the domestic economy.
Kganyago has repeatedly said price stability is sacrosanct and called inflation a regressive tax that increases poverty and inequality.
Mantashe said SA needs to consider central bank models in other countries “and study alternatives that we think will be suitable for our own situation”.
With Rene Vollgraaff and Khuleko Siwele
ANC proposes to change Reserve Bank mandate
Party needs opposition help as it does not have two-thirds of parliamentary votes needed to change constitution
