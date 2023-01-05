‘Tragic Thursday’ strikes threaten a standstill in Britain

Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months.
Some of London’s biggest railway stations were shut on Thursday while airports such as Gatwick are also deprived of any train services, as strikes on the network reach a critical peak.
Commuter services into the capital run by Thameslink, Southern and Southeastern have come to a complete halt. Train drivers represented by the Aslef union are walking out after a long dispute over pay.
Britain is mired in industrial action with workers ranging from train drivers to nurses and border control officials protesting against below-inflation pay offers. In retaliation, the Conservative government is planning new legislation to force workers in crucial sectors to maintain service levels while on strike.
The latest walkout has been labelled “Tragic Thursday” by rail bosses due to its effect on services. It comes in the middle of four days of separate strikes held by the RMT, another labour group. While the RMT is not technically on strike on Thursday, services have been crippled by Aslef’s industrial action.
The effect is more severe than on the days affected by the RMT’s strikes. London Bridge, Victoria and City Thameslink have no services at all. There are no services on the West Coast main line which connects London to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.
Some rail operators are running a heavily reduced service, such as Great Western Rail, which is providing one hourly train into Paddington. That is compared with four hourly trains on previous RMT strike days.
Travellers to and from Gatwick airport will have to make their way by coach or car. However, most of the hub’s coach services run by National Express have already sold out. Neither are there any trains to Luton airport.
Bus services in west and south London are disrupted as a strike by Abellio workers rolls into its second day.
Aslef recently reballoted members and now has the mandate to take further strike action up until June. Talks between union bosses, ministers and train company executives are expected to resume at the start of next week.
