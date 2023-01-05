Sony and Honda bank on software power in new Afeela

Alex Mashinsky allegedly made false and misleading statements about the lender’s safety that cost investors billions of dollars
Sony Honda Mobility says its electric vehicle (EV) is to be launched under the brand Afeela, the latest debut in a field already crowded by earlier entrants such as Tesla.
Cars bearing the new marque will capitalise on the expertise of Sony Group and Honda Motor, Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno said, unveiling the venture’s first prototype during Sony’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) press conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The new company is also collaborating with Qualcomm and Epic Games to enable 5G connectivity and entertainment.
The joint venture’s first car to roll out on the CES stage is a sedan featuring 45 sensors, including cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors. It is “a software-defined vehicle”, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said during the presentation. Sony said it will keep the Afeela cars constantly updated, and Amon said his company’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis will be designed to enable this.
Tesla has set the standard for the connected vehicle experience, through the regular addition of games and other enhancements over the course of owning one of its vehicles. Sony, Honda and many European carmakers such as Volkswagen are now collaborating to combine car manufacturing capabilities with electronics firms’ knowledge of entertainment, networking and sensors to shorten development times for smart EVs.
Epic Games will work with Sony Honda to help “deliver connected automotive experiences that lead the way not only in visual communication and safety but also entertainment”, Epic Games chief technology officer Kim Libreri said at the event.
The joint venture between Sony and Honda was made official in October, promising to deliver premium EVs in North America and Japan starting in 2026.
