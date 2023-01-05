Europe set for its warmest January in years as gas crisis eases

Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months.
Europe is set for its warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months.
Mild conditions are likely to persist until the end of the month, with a strong weather front blocking out cold polar air, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies. While sparking climate concern, the warmth of the past couple of weeks has benefited countries struggling with a cost of living crisis with household energy bills and inflation surging.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 2C and 5C above normal in France and Germany until January 17, sending heating demand in Europe below the 10-year average, according to Maxar and the Weather Company. The UK, having had its warmest year on record in 2022, is likely to see mild conditions persist this month, according to the Met Office.
For mainland Europe, “the first half of the month could rank among some of the warmest on record over the last few decades if things unfold as expected”, said Matthew Dross, a meteorologist at Maxar.
This is a sharp change from freezing temperatures of early December that raised concern about natural gas reserves depleting too quickly. Governments and consumers worried for much of summer that they would face blackouts after Russia’s sharp gas supply cuts amid the Ukraine war.
But stockpiles are fuller than normal, with some nations even sending gas into storage in recent days as demand eases with the weather. Along with strong imports of liquefied natural gas, there’s increasing confidence that the continent can go through this winter unscathed. High inventory at the end of the cold season make it easier to replenish storage sites in time for next winter.
European gas futures closed on Wednesday at the lowest level since October 2021, while power prices have also fell sharply. They could ease further with Maxar’s Dross forecasting blustery weather in the UK and continental Europe to mid-January, which will increase wind power generation and curb gas use.
Still, the energy crisis is far from over. Russia’s deep supply cuts remain a concern as replacing huge volumes is difficult. Daily flows to the EU are down 80% compared with this time last year. There is a risk that remaining shipments will be halted, says a report by the bank ING.
That’s a reason governments still urge citizens to keep conserving energy. The weather could also change quickly. A cold blast in the next few days may push temperatures in Finland, northern Sweden and Norway, Belarus and the Baltic states 3C to 5C below average, according to Olivia Birch, a meteorologist at The Weather Company. Britain could have “some colder interludes”, said Nicola Maxey, a Met Office meteorologist.
“This will probably increase heating and power demand in affected areas,” said Birch.
The weather pattern is spurring concern about climate change, and the group 350.org has voiced alarm about these winter heatwaves. The energy crisis forced some governments to reverse emission policies. Germany is boosting its reliance on coal, while global consumption of the polluting fuel is rising.
“Although it doesn’t mean every year will be the warmest on record, climate change continues to increase the chances of increasingly warm years over the coming decades,” said Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre.
