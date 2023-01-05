Amazon’s new 18,000 jobs cut points to deeper tech slump

Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months.
Amazon.com Inc is laying off more than 18,000 employees — a significantly bigger number than previously planned — in the latest sign that a technology slump is deepening.
CEO Andy Jassy announced the cutbacks in a memo to staff on Wednesday, saying they followed the company’s annual planning process. The cuts, which began in 2023, were previously expected to affect about 10,000 people. The reduction is concentrated in the firm’s corporate ranks, mostly Amazon’s retail division and human resources functions such as recruiting.
“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” he said. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”
Though the prospect of layoffs has loomed over Amazon for months — the company has acknowledged that it hired too many people during the pandemic — the increasing total suggests the company’s outlook has darkened. It joins other tech giants in making major cuts. Earlier Wednesday, Salesforce announced plans to eliminate about 10% of its workforce and reduce its real estate holdings.
Amazon investors gave a positive reaction to the latest belt-tightening efforts, betting it may bolster profits at the e-commerce company. The shares climbed nearly 2% in late trading after the Wall Street Journal first reported on the plan.
Eliminating 18,000 workers would be the biggest cut yet for tech companies during the current slowdown, but Amazon also has a far bigger workforce than its Silicon Valley peers. It had more than 1.5-million employees as of the end of September, meaning the latest cuts would represent about 1% of the workforce.
At the time the company was planning its cuts in November, a spokesperson said Amazon had roughly 350,000 corporate employees worldwide.
The world’s largest online retailer spent the end of in 2023 adjusting to a sharp slowdown in e-commerce growth as shoppers returned to prepandemic habits. Amazon delayed warehouse openings and halted hiring in its retail group. It broadened the freeze to the company’s corporate staff and then began making cuts.
Jassy has eliminated or curtailed experimental and unprofitable businesses, including teams working on a telehealth service, a delivery robot and a kids’ video-calling device, among other projects.
The Seattle-based company is trying too to align excess capacity with cooling demand. One effort includes trying to sell excess space on its cargo planes, according to people familiar with the matter.
The first wave of cuts landed heaviest on Amazon’s Devices and Services group, which builds the Alexa digital assistant and Echo smart speaker, among other products. The group’s chief told Bloomberg in December that layoffs in the unit are fewer less than 2,000 people, and that Amazon remains committed to the voice assistant.
Some recruiters and employees in the company’s human resources group were offered buyouts. Jassy told employees in November that more cuts are to come in 2023 at its retail and human resources teams.
Amazon's new 18,000 jobs cut points to deeper tech slump
Latest number is almost double than what the company flagged in November annual planning
