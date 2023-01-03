The country has been badly hit by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Tesla is trying to call the chief of Saudia Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as a witness in a lawsuit involving claims that Elon Musk defrauded shareholders by falsely tweeting more than four years ago that he had a plan to take the carmaker private.
The subpoena was served on Yasir Al-Rumayyan before jury selection set to begin on January 17 in San Francisco.
Investors suing Tesla and Musk, its CEO, argue that his August 2018 tweets about taking Tesla private with “funding secured” were “indisputably false” and cost them billions of dollars by spurring wild swings in Tesla’s share price. Musk maintains that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund agreed to support his attempt to take Tesla private.
Text messages between Al-Rumayyan and Musk revealed in an April court filing showed that Musk was upset as he believed he had reached a handshake agreement with the governor of the Saudi fund weeks earlier, in July 2018, to fund the transaction.
Tesla served subpoenas in December on three other fund officials, Turqi Alnowaise, Saad Al Jarboa and Naif Al Mogren.
Tesla subpoenas Saudi fund chief to testify in Musk 'false tweets' case
Investors claim his messages cost them billions of dollars by spurring wild swings in his company's share price
