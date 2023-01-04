Record low for Egyptian pound after double devaluation in 2022

The country has been badly hit by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Regulators are rightly taking a closer look at the external gatekeepers of the virtual-currency frenzy.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The Egyptian pound plunged to a record low on Wednesday, heading for its biggest slump since the aftermath of the North African nation’s devaluation in late October.
The currency has remained under pressure as Egypt faces its worst foreign exchange crunch in half a decade. It slid 4% to 25.8/$ in the offshore market in Cairo on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Egypt devalued its currency twice in 2022, with a pledge in October to adopt a flexible exchange rate policy eventually helping the country to clinch a $3bn loan from the IMF.
The central bank last week revoked a requirement for importers to secure letters of credit, a rule that has been blamed for a massive backlog at ports.
Meanwhile, Egyptian businesses have reduced output and cut jobs as they grapple with the effects of the dramatic currency devaluation.
The purchasing managers’ index compiled by S&P Global, which measures the performance of the non-oil private sector economy, inched up to 47.2 in December, from 46.4 in November. But it remained below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for a 25th consecutive month.
“Output and new business fell at sharp, but softer rates, with firms mainly linking the downturn in sales to inflationary pressures,” said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
While firms “passed a greater proportion of their expenses on to clients”, concerns over costs spurred them to “reduce their headcounts and deplete input inventories in December, leading to an additional rise in backlogs of work”, he said.
The north African state has been badly hit by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Foreign reserves have been eroded and a subsequent currency crunch has left billions of dollars worth of imported goods stranded at ports.
Production in December was also limited by a sharp drop in purchasing activity, as well as weak liquidity and supply shortages due to import controls, according to the S&P Global survey.
The country of 104-million people is awaiting large-scale investments from Gulf Arab allies who have pledged billions of dollars in assistance.
Bloomberg News.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Record low for Egyptian pound after double devaluation in 2022
The country has been badly hit by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The Egyptian pound plunged to a record low on Wednesday, heading for its biggest slump since the aftermath of the North African nation’s devaluation in late October.
The currency has remained under pressure as Egypt faces its worst foreign exchange crunch in half a decade. It slid 4% to 25.8/$ in the offshore market in Cairo on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Egypt devalued its currency twice in 2022, with a pledge in October to adopt a flexible exchange rate policy eventually helping the country to clinch a $3bn loan from the IMF.
The central bank last week revoked a requirement for importers to secure letters of credit, a rule that has been blamed for a massive backlog at ports.
Meanwhile, Egyptian businesses have reduced output and cut jobs as they grapple with the effects of the dramatic currency devaluation.
The purchasing managers’ index compiled by S&P Global, which measures the performance of the non-oil private sector economy, inched up to 47.2 in December, from 46.4 in November. But it remained below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for a 25th consecutive month.
“Output and new business fell at sharp, but softer rates, with firms mainly linking the downturn in sales to inflationary pressures,” said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
While firms “passed a greater proportion of their expenses on to clients”, concerns over costs spurred them to “reduce their headcounts and deplete input inventories in December, leading to an additional rise in backlogs of work”, he said.
The north African state has been badly hit by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Foreign reserves have been eroded and a subsequent currency crunch has left billions of dollars worth of imported goods stranded at ports.
Production in December was also limited by a sharp drop in purchasing activity, as well as weak liquidity and supply shortages due to import controls, according to the S&P Global survey.
The country of 104-million people is awaiting large-scale investments from Gulf Arab allies who have pledged billions of dollars in assistance.
Bloomberg News.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Vodacom completes R42bn acquisition of Vodafone Egypt business
SA businesses cautious over Africa free trade pact
Egypt’s farmers hard hit by salt in the Nile Delta
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Egyptian leader faces tough challenges at home after COP27
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.