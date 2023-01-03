The country has been badly hit by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Heirs to black-owned US beachfront to sell land back to county after restitution
Bruce’s Beach in southern California was seized from couple by local authorities in 1924 and finally returned to descendants in July 2022
Los Angeles County is buying a prime Southern California beachfront property that had been forcibly taken from a black couple a century ago and recently given back to its heirs.
In a ceremony in July, the county returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach, about 32km south of Los Angeles, to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce, who were stripped of the land by Manhattan Beach city officials in 1924.
“This fight has always been about what is best for the Bruce family, and they feel what is best for them is selling this property back to the county for nearly $20m and finally rebuilding the generational wealth they were denied for almost a century,” said Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
A spokesperson for Hahn said the Bruce family didn’t intend to release a statement regarding the sale.
Bruce’s Beach, which comprised two lots of land with beachfront views in the Southern California enclave of Manhattan Beach, was bought by the Bruces between 1912 and 1920, where they built a resort welcoming black visitors. The property and several others owned by at least six other black landowners were seized by Manhattan Beach authorities in the 1920s, after white residents made racist and hostile complaints.
After the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, the Manhattan Beach City Council assembled a task force which acknowledged the harm inflicted on those residents, and recommended that the county return the land to the Bruce family.
The land was leased back to the Bruce family’s descendants, with an option to sell the land back to the county for its market price.
At the time of the agreement, Anthony Bruce said his great-great-grandparents’s loss “destroyed them financially. It destroyed their chance at the American Dream. I wish they could see what has happened today.”
The median price for a house in Manhattan Beach was $2.6m in November 2022, according to Redfin data. Fewer than 1% of residents in the area are black, data from the US Census Bureau shows.
“This is what reparations look like and it is a model that I hope governments across the country will follow,” Hahn said.
