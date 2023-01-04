News

Dubai unveils ambitious economic plan despite grim global outlook

04 January 2023 - 14:54 Abeer Abu Omar, Farah Elbahrawy and Zainab Fattah
The Burj Khalifa skyscraper, centre, among other commercial buildings in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/BLOOMBERG
The Burj Khalifa skyscraper, centre, among other commercial buildings in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/BLOOMBERG

Dubai set out a 32-trillion dirham ($8.7-trillion) economic plan on Wednesday that includes doubling foreign trade and investment over the next decade to boost its standing as a global financial hub. 

The emirate, part of the United Arab Emirates’ federation, is the Middle East’s business and finance centre. It has already been deepening trade routes and working to attract global firms as it faces growing regional competition.

Foreign trade is targeted to reach 25.6-trillion dirhams by 2033 as the city adds to the size of its global partners. Dubai is also seeking to attract foreign direct investment of around 60-billion dirhams annually, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted.

Dubai’s economy continued its post-pandemic recovery 2022 and grew an annual 4.6% in the first nine months of last year. But its plan for longer-term growth comes as economists forecast a grim global outlook. The International Monetary Fund expects one-third of the world economy to be in recession in 2023 with the US, Europe and China all slowing down simultaneously. 

The emirate is seeking to boost its manufacturing and logistics sector as part of the plan. Government spending will rise to 700 billion dirhams over the next 10 years from 512 billion dirhams the decade before, it said. 

The city has been the region’s commercial capital for more than a decade, but Saudi Arabia is also seeking to expand its role as a business and trade hub under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 development plan. 

Dubai has adopted legal changes and loosened social restrictions to retain its allure to foreign investors and talent. It kicked off the year by scrapping a 30% tax on alcohol. Last year the UAE ended a ban on unmarried couples living together and moved to a Monday-Friday working week. It also introduced visas to allow foreigners to work, live and study without needing a sponsor.

While favourable immigration policies and regulation makes it easy for firms to set up business in the city, they also come with risks. Dubai is coming under increasing international scrutiny after it attracted crypto heavyweights and Russia’s wealthy as other jurisdictions increasingly sanction and shun them.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

World Bank sounds alarm on rising debt burden for poorest countries

Poorest nations owed China, India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE about $138bn at the end of 2021
News
4 weeks ago

Saudi Arabia rolls out red carpet for China’s Xi — two months after rebuffing Biden’s oil pleas

Energy and infrastructure deals will top the agenda of the Chinese president’s visit to the oil-rich Middle Eastern nation
News
4 weeks ago

Egyptian leader faces tough challenges at home after COP27

North African country’s ambitions are under strain after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine plunged it into economic crisis
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian coal billionaire says SA's grid ...
News
2.
Heirs to black-owned US beachfront to sell land ...
News
3.
Apple’s market value slips below $2-trillion amid ...
News
4.
Tesla subpoenas Saudi fund chief to testify in ...
News
5.
Airlines unhappy with Covid-19 pre-testing of ...
News

Related Articles

Israel’s far-right minister Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa mosque

World / Middle East

Iran’s clerical leaders face rising dissent in 2023

News / World

Secret gyms offer hope for Afghan women amid Taliban restrictions

World / Middle East

Can Qatar keep World Cup development from becoming a white elephant?

News

China and Saudi Arabia deepen ties with deals

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.