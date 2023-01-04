Australia expects China’s Covid surge to hit global supply chain

San Francisco-based tech company says Covid-fuelled boom that prompted major expansion, including the Slack messaging app, has faded as customers become more cautious
Regulators are rightly taking a closer look at the external gatekeepers of the virtual-currency frenzy.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Australia expects a “substantial impact” on global supply chains from surging Covid-19 cases in China and is monitoring the situation “very closely”, treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday.
“We do expect there to be big pressure on the Chinese workforce, big pressure on supply chains,” Chalmers told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in a radio interview. “As a consequence, that will flow through to the global economy and we won’t be immune from that either.”
Coronavirus cases in China have soared after the country abandoned its strict zero-Covid protocols, letting the virus run rampant. That has prompted countries from the US to Australia to impose restrictions on Chinese travellers. Australia’s biggest trading partner is China and it is one of the world’s most China-exposed developed economies.
“We are monitoring very closely what’s happening with these supply chains which are impacted and will be impacted by this Covid wave,” Chalmers said. “We haven’t put a dollar figure on it. We expect it will be a substantial impact but that full impact is unclear.”
China’s Covid wave won’t be the only risk for the world economy this year, Chalmers said, predicting 2023 will be “difficult”.
A raging war in Ukraine, fears of a world recession led by the US, rising interest rates at home and globally and extreme weather events will prove “big determinants of how our economy fares in 2023”, Chalmers said.
Economists expect Australia’s A$2.2-trillion ($1.5-trillion) economy will buck the global trend and dodge a recession even as the country’s central bank pushes interest rates to a decade high of 3.1% to combat rising inflation. The Reserve Bank has signalled further hikes are likely this year.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Australia expects China’s Covid surge to hit global supply chain
‘We expect it will be a substantial impact but that full impact is unclear
Australia expects a “substantial impact” on global supply chains from surging Covid-19 cases in China and is monitoring the situation “very closely”, treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday.
“We do expect there to be big pressure on the Chinese workforce, big pressure on supply chains,” Chalmers told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in a radio interview. “As a consequence, that will flow through to the global economy and we won’t be immune from that either.”
Coronavirus cases in China have soared after the country abandoned its strict zero-Covid protocols, letting the virus run rampant. That has prompted countries from the US to Australia to impose restrictions on Chinese travellers. Australia’s biggest trading partner is China and it is one of the world’s most China-exposed developed economies.
“We are monitoring very closely what’s happening with these supply chains which are impacted and will be impacted by this Covid wave,” Chalmers said. “We haven’t put a dollar figure on it. We expect it will be a substantial impact but that full impact is unclear.”
China’s Covid wave won’t be the only risk for the world economy this year, Chalmers said, predicting 2023 will be “difficult”.
A raging war in Ukraine, fears of a world recession led by the US, rising interest rates at home and globally and extreme weather events will prove “big determinants of how our economy fares in 2023”, Chalmers said.
Economists expect Australia’s A$2.2-trillion ($1.5-trillion) economy will buck the global trend and dodge a recession even as the country’s central bank pushes interest rates to a decade high of 3.1% to combat rising inflation. The Reserve Bank has signalled further hikes are likely this year.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Airlines unhappy with Covid-19 pre-testing of travellers from China
Chinese factory dip and IMF warning nibble on oil prices
Oil retreat continues amid global slump jitters and Covid-19 surge in China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global health authorities press China on 'dubious' Covid data
China’s manufacturing activity slows as Covid spreads
China’s Covid-19 outbreak rages as mouthpiece paper hails ‘final victory’
Chinese take to subways after peaking of Covid-19
Chinese state media denounces Covid-19 travel requirements against its visitors
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.