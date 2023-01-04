News

Australia expects China’s Covid surge to hit global supply chain

‘We expect it will be a substantial impact but that full impact is unclear

04 January 2023 - 14:49 Swati Pandey
Australia expects a “substantial impact” on global supply chains from surging Covid cases in China and is monitoring the situation “very closely”, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Australia expects a “substantial impact” on global supply chains from surging Covid cases in China and is monitoring the situation “very closely”, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Australia expects a “substantial impact” on global supply chains from surging Covid-19 cases in China and is monitoring the situation “very closely”, treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday. 

“We do expect there to be big pressure on the Chinese workforce, big pressure on supply chains,” Chalmers told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in a radio interview. “As a consequence, that will flow through to the global economy and we won’t be immune from that either.” 

Coronavirus cases in China have soared after the country abandoned its strict zero-Covid protocols, letting the virus run rampant. That has prompted countries from the US to Australia to impose restrictions on Chinese travellers. Australia’s biggest trading partner is China and it is one of the world’s most China-exposed developed economies.

“We are monitoring very closely what’s happening with these supply chains which are impacted and will be impacted by this Covid wave,” Chalmers said. “We haven’t put a dollar figure on it. We expect it will be a substantial impact but that full impact is unclear.”

China’s Covid wave won’t be the only risk for the world economy this year, Chalmers said, predicting 2023 will be “difficult”. 

A raging war in Ukraine, fears of a world recession led by the US, rising interest rates at home and globally and extreme weather events will prove “big determinants of how our economy fares in 2023”, Chalmers said.

Economists expect Australia’s A$2.2-trillion ($1.5-trillion) economy will buck the global trend and dodge a recession even as the country’s central bank pushes interest rates to a decade high of 3.1% to combat rising inflation. The Reserve Bank has signalled further hikes are likely this year. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Airlines unhappy with Covid-19 pre-testing of travellers from China

Global lobal group says measures are a knee-jerk revival of steps that failed to stem the pandemic
News
7 hours ago

Chinese factory dip and IMF warning nibble on oil prices

Hopes for normality in China to be offset by global slump concerns, say analysts
Markets
1 day ago

Oil retreat continues amid global slump jitters and Covid-19 surge in China

Biggest one-day loss for Brent crude in three months
Markets
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian coal billionaire says SA's grid ...
News
2.
Heirs to black-owned US beachfront to sell land ...
News
3.
Apple’s market value slips below $2-trillion amid ...
News
4.
Tesla subpoenas Saudi fund chief to testify in ...
News
5.
Airlines unhappy with Covid-19 pre-testing of ...
News

Related Articles

Global health authorities press China on 'dubious' Covid data

World / Asia

China’s manufacturing activity slows as Covid spreads

News

China’s Covid-19 outbreak rages as mouthpiece paper hails ‘final victory’

World / Asia

Chinese take to subways after peaking of Covid-19

News

Chinese state media denounces Covid-19 travel requirements against its visitors

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.