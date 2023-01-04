The country has been badly hit by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The airline industry’s global lobby group has criticised moves to introduce Covid tests and other measures for passengers from China as travel from the Asian nation resumes despite a viral outbreak.
The measures are a knee-jerk reinstatement of steps that failed to stem the pandemic over the past three years, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Wednesday.
IATA director-general Willie Walsh said travel restrictions have been shown to delay the peak of new waves of coronavirus by only a few days, rather than halting them, while strangling off international connectivity, damaging economies and destroying jobs.
“Governments must base their decisions on science facts rather than science politics,” said Walsh.
The EU is moving towards an approach to the outbreak in China that may include masks and preflight testing requirements on flights from the country. A draft opinion drawn up on Tuesday includes masking proposals and increased wastewater monitoring, and suggests discussing Covid testing, with many countries backing pre-departure tests.
While the unexpectedly rapid reopening of China even as the Omicron variant of Covid continues to rage there could herald a stronger-than-forecast revival of Asian and long-haul flying, border curbs including tests on arrival have been shown to be a major drag on bookings.
IATA, representing airlines operating 83% of global air traffic, did not expect Beijing to relax its closed-door policy until the second half of 2023. They predicted that only North American airlines would register significant profits this year and other regions losing money or gaining only a little.
Airlines unhappy with Covid-19 pre-testing of travellers from China
Global lobal group says measures are a knee-jerk revival of steps that failed to stem the pandemic
