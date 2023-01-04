Air France-KLM turns to ESG bonds to repay state aid

San Francisco-based tech company says Covid-fuelled boom that prompted major expansion, including the Slack messaging app, has faded as customers become more cautious
Air France-KLM is turning to controversial part of the ethical bond market to repay state aid that helped it weather the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline is presenting its sustainability-linked financing framework to investors from Wednesday, and will then offer at least €300m of sustainability-linked bonds, according to an informed source not authorised to speak about it. The proceeds will be used to partially repay a senior bank loan granted by France in May 2020, said the source.
Sustainability-linked bonds, or SLBs, are a relatively new part of a $5.6-trillion ethical debt market that grew rapidly for a decade before slowing amid the market turmoil of 2022. The ESG bond market has faced increasing scrutiny about how much meaningful effect it has on tackling climate change.
SLBs, which grew its global issuance tenfold in 2020-2021, have become controversial, criticised for weak targets and small penalties and even being eschewed completely by some of the world’s largest ESG bond investors. Unlike green or social bonds used only to fund specific projects, SLB proceeds can be used for just about anything, with companies including Tesco and Carrefour under fire for the soft targets tied to theirs.
Air France-KLM has a sustainability plan that includes reducing direct and indirect emissions as it works toward a goal of achieving net zero by 2050, according to corporate documents seen by Bloomberg. To achieve this, it plans to renew its fleet and use sustainable aviation fuels.
The state aid package Air France-KLM is repaying consists of €4bn of bank loans guaranteed by France, of which €500m was repaid in 2021, and a €3bn French state loan, according to the company’s public debt profile. The company has paid back part of the syndicated loan with banks.
Air France-KLM did not respond at once to an emailed request for comment. Natixis, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole are the banks working with Air France-KLM, said the source.
Air France-KLM turns to ESG bonds to repay state aid
Controversial sector of market under increasing scrutiny about how much effect it has on tackling climate change
