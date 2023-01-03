News

Tesla cops $2.2m penalty for performance claims in Korea

Watchdogs find Elon Musk electric carmaker violated advertising and commerce laws

03 January 2023 - 09:50 Heejin Kim
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog is to fine Tesla 2.8-billion won ($2.2m) for alleged violations of advertising law.

Tesla falsely promoted and exaggerated the driving range and charging speed of its electric cars, as well as the estimated savings on fuel costs, South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. The Elon Musk-led company changed the advertisement on its Korean-language website in February when the watchdog started an investigation. 

The regulator will levy an additional penalty of 1-million won on Tesla for violations of the Electronic Commerce Act, saying the carmaker did not provide enough information to consumers on its cancellation policy.

Tesla Korea did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

By the end of September, Tesla had sold 45,812 electric vehicles in South Korea since opening a local office in 2015, according to the transport ministry. That made it the third-biggest green car brand with a local market share of 13%, just behind Hyundai Motor and its unit Kia. 

Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Tesla offers $7,500 discount in unusual move to boost Model 3, Model Y deliveries

CEO Elon Musk’s prediction for an ‘epic’ end of the year undermined as manufacturer’s shares fall 1.8% in early trade after closing at their lowest ...
Companies
1 week ago

Tesla shares chirpy after Twitter poll on Elon Musk’s boss role

Stock price reaches 5.3% higher before trading starts on Monday, boosted by tweeters’ signal he must go
News
2 weeks ago

Musk upsets investors as he takes sales of Tesla stock to $40bn

After a new $3.6bn cash-in shareholders worry that he may be favouring Twitter ahead of the electric carmaker
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian coal billionaire says SA's grid ...
News
2.
Smoke, but no peace pipe from US tobacco watchdog
News
3.
Kenya surprises with forecast-beating quarterly ...
News
4.
Zelensky prepares for Ukraine's participation at ...
News
5.
China begins work on $11bn desert renewables ...
News

Related Articles

How the world’s top 500 billionaires lost $1.4-trillion in 2022

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.