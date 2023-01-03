Tesla cops $2.2m penalty for performance claims in Korea

Watchdogs find Elon Musk electric carmaker violated advertising and commerce laws
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog is to fine Tesla 2.8-billion won ($2.2m) for alleged violations of advertising law.
Tesla falsely promoted and exaggerated the driving range and charging speed of its electric cars, as well as the estimated savings on fuel costs, South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. The Elon Musk-led company changed the advertisement on its Korean-language website in February when the watchdog started an investigation.
The regulator will levy an additional penalty of 1-million won on Tesla for violations of the Electronic Commerce Act, saying the carmaker did not provide enough information to consumers on its cancellation policy.
Tesla Korea did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
By the end of September, Tesla had sold 45,812 electric vehicles in South Korea since opening a local office in 2015, according to the transport ministry. That made it the third-biggest green car brand with a local market share of 13%, just behind Hyundai Motor and its unit Kia.
