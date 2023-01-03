German inflation slows after state pays gas bills

New year headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as industrial action to halt most rail services across Britain this week
German inflation slowed more than expected in December after the government paid some households’ gas bills for the month, offering a temporary respite in the country’s cost-of-living crisis.
Consumer-price growth at 9.6% was the weakest since August. Economists expected 10.2%, according to the median of 20 forecasts.
The drop to single digits in the main rate masks Germany’s rise in food prices at the end of 2022, worsening a squeeze on the poorest families and raising the risk of a wage-price spiral.
“Price increases are likely to remain stubbornly high this year,” said Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank. He said that government aid cut 1.2 percentage points off the inflation rate. “In an environment of de-anchored inflation expectations, trade unions are likely to be able to push through significantly higher wage increases, and companies higher sales prices more easily.”
The report provides investors with a possible foretaste of the overall number for the 20-nation eurozone due on Friday. At almost five times the European Central Bank’s (ECB) goal, the strength of inflation in the region’s largest economy underscores the challenge faced by officials in bringing prices under control.
Policymakers including Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel have pledged further forceful action in response. That may mean extending a historic series of ECB interest-rate hikes with at least two more half-point steps early this year.
A strong labour market in Germany, where unemployment fell unexpectedly in December, is supporting their argument that a mild winter recession isn’t about to push the economy off a cliff.
Confidence has even started to recover. After the country’s leading gauge for business expectations hit a six-month high in December, surveys of purchasing managers suggested this week that the downturn in manufacturing is easing as supply-chain frictions fade.
A slowdown in import and producer-price inflation also offers relief, though both continue to run at a pace far above 20%.
The Bundesbank predicts consumer inflation will remain above 7% in 2023 and cautions against misinterpreting single data reports as a shift in trend, citing a “great deal of uncertainty”.
It is not clear yet how new price caps on gas and electricity will be considered in official statistics, officials argued in their latest monthly report, and a shift in the base year of the series will add volatility. Either way German inflation rates are set to rise markedly again in January.
“Inflation in Germany is no longer just an inflation of energy prices, but has affected almost all goods and services,” said Friedrich Heinemann, an economist at the Mannheim-based research institute ZEW. “Instruments like the gas-price brake ultimately only alleviate symptoms.”
Finance minister Christian Lindner started the new year promising that the government will play its part to ensure inflation returns to the ECB’s 2% goal. Reaching that must be the “highest priority” for officials in Frankfurt and Berlin, he told Bild am Sonntag.
Germany’s inflation rate of 8.7% last year is by far the highest on record since the country’s reunification.
Eurozone figures are due on Friday after reports from France and Italy. Inflation in the region is expected to slow below 10% for the first time in three months.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
German inflation slows after state pays gas bills
Drop masks rise in food prices that worsens squeeze on poorest families and stokes risk of a wage-price spiral
