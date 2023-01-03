Chinese take to subways after peaking of Covid-19

Watchdogs find Elon Musk electric carmaker violated advertising and commerce laws
Regulators are rightly taking a closer look at the external gatekeepers of the virtual-currency frenzy.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Nearly a dozen major Chinese cities are reporting a recovery in subway use, a sign that an exit wave of Covid-19 infections may have peaked in some urban areas.
More and more people are taking the subway in 11 of China’s biggest cities, with Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Nanjing among the latest metropolises to report a rebound in trips over the last week. This comes after places such as Beijing, Zhengzhou and Chongqing, had already seen subway usage and traffic congestion increasing from a trough reached around mid-December.
Covid-19 cases started soaring across the country from early December after the government suddenly dropped movement restrictions and testing requirements. The reopening initially caused a slump in activity as people stayed home either sick or trying to avoid getting sick, but the subway data suggests the worst may be over for some urban areas.
The rise is evidence to support an official statement on Sunday that the outbreak has peaked in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, where the number of patients at fever clinics have been declining since December 23. Last week, health authorities said infections had peaked in Beijing, Tianjin and Chongqing.
That reopening has led to a spike in deaths, although exactly how many people have died is unknown as no reliable data is being released. It is also unknown how activities are developing in much of the rest of the country, especially in the vast rural areas.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, reversed earlier losses to gain as much as 1.9% on Tuesday, on course for its best start to a year since 2018. The onshore yuan also strengthened to a four-month high as traders bet on a further recovery in China’s economy.
The coming weeks leading up to the lunar new year, a seven-day public holiday starting on January 21, will be an important window to assess how widespread the rebound in mobility is, as hundreds of millions of Chinese return to their hometowns. Trips before and after the holiday have plummeted since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, but the complete removal of domestic travel restrictions means that many more people may try to go home for the break.
Although more people are moving around, they are not spending freely just yet. Moviegoers have slowly been returning to theatres, but the national box office during the three-day New Year public holiday was only 554-million yuan ($80.5m), down 46% from the 1.02-billion yuan in the same period in 2022, according to data from online ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment.
And travel was relatively muted over the holiday, with the number of trips made little changed from a year earlier, while tourism revenue was up just 4% compared to the same period in 2022, the ministry of culture and tourism said. Tourism revenue was just 35% of the levels reached in 2019, while only 43% the number of trips was made.
China State Railway, the national railway operator, aims to transport 2.69-billion passengers in 2023, according to a statement by the company on Tuesday. That would be a 68% jump from the level in 2022, but only 3% higher than the 2021 level, according to the statement and official data.
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chinese take to subways after peaking of Covid-19
Movie ticket sales show people are still holding on to their cash ahead of lunar new year
Nearly a dozen major Chinese cities are reporting a recovery in subway use, a sign that an exit wave of Covid-19 infections may have peaked in some urban areas.
More and more people are taking the subway in 11 of China’s biggest cities, with Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Nanjing among the latest metropolises to report a rebound in trips over the last week. This comes after places such as Beijing, Zhengzhou and Chongqing, had already seen subway usage and traffic congestion increasing from a trough reached around mid-December.
Covid-19 cases started soaring across the country from early December after the government suddenly dropped movement restrictions and testing requirements. The reopening initially caused a slump in activity as people stayed home either sick or trying to avoid getting sick, but the subway data suggests the worst may be over for some urban areas.
The rise is evidence to support an official statement on Sunday that the outbreak has peaked in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, where the number of patients at fever clinics have been declining since December 23. Last week, health authorities said infections had peaked in Beijing, Tianjin and Chongqing.
That reopening has led to a spike in deaths, although exactly how many people have died is unknown as no reliable data is being released. It is also unknown how activities are developing in much of the rest of the country, especially in the vast rural areas.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, reversed earlier losses to gain as much as 1.9% on Tuesday, on course for its best start to a year since 2018. The onshore yuan also strengthened to a four-month high as traders bet on a further recovery in China’s economy.
The coming weeks leading up to the lunar new year, a seven-day public holiday starting on January 21, will be an important window to assess how widespread the rebound in mobility is, as hundreds of millions of Chinese return to their hometowns. Trips before and after the holiday have plummeted since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, but the complete removal of domestic travel restrictions means that many more people may try to go home for the break.
Although more people are moving around, they are not spending freely just yet. Moviegoers have slowly been returning to theatres, but the national box office during the three-day New Year public holiday was only 554-million yuan ($80.5m), down 46% from the 1.02-billion yuan in the same period in 2022, according to data from online ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment.
And travel was relatively muted over the holiday, with the number of trips made little changed from a year earlier, while tourism revenue was up just 4% compared to the same period in 2022, the ministry of culture and tourism said. Tourism revenue was just 35% of the levels reached in 2019, while only 43% the number of trips was made.
China State Railway, the national railway operator, aims to transport 2.69-billion passengers in 2023, according to a statement by the company on Tuesday. That would be a 68% jump from the level in 2022, but only 3% higher than the 2021 level, according to the statement and official data.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Chinese state media denounces Covid-19 travel requirements against its visitors
Asian shares decline as China’s Covid-19 surge causes investor uncertainty
Hong Kong scraps most Covid-19 restrictions
Eager Chinese line up to travel as Beijing opens the floodgates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
No need to panic, scientist cautions as borders tighten to travellers from China
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.