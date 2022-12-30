Ukraine latest: Biden signs bill for $47bn extra Kyiv aid

Growth dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter amid the worst drought in four decades
US President Joe Biden signed a $1.7-trillion government funding bill that includes $47bn in additional aid for Ukraine.
The US is considering sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support, say informed sources.
In an interview with Germany’s DPA news agency, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin must be shown that he will not achieve his goal of taking control of Ukraine. Continuing to supply the government in Kyiv with weapons is the “fastest way to peace”, he said.
After one of most intense missile barrages of the war, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects more Russian attacks before New Year’s eve. Ukrainian army commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said air-defence systems shot down 54 of the 69 cruise missiles launched by Russia.
The cities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro, and their surrounding regions faced a fourth wave of Shahed and Marlin drones in a day, according to local authorities and Ukraine’s military command in the east.
Almost all of the drones were shot down. Only a district administrative building was damaged in the capital, local officials said.
The toughest fighting is taking place near Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region, Zelensky said in his overnight address. Russian troops are pushing to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region, while Ukraine has advanced about 2.5 kilometres in the directions of the occupied town of Kreminna in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian General Staff representative Oleksiy Hromov said late on Thursday.
Stoltenberg said that when Putin realises he cannot subdue Ukraine there could be a “negotiated peaceful solution ensuring that Ukraine prevails as an independent democratic state”.
Recent Ukrainian attacks on military targets in Russia are legitimate as “every country has the right to defend itself,” said the Nato head.
Warning on New Year attacks on civilians
Biden signed the bill after Republicans who will have control of the House of Representatives in January vowed to subject the administration’s support for Ukraine to greater oversight.
The extra help for the Kyiv government adds to the $65bn the US appropriated this year in response to Russia’s invasion and follows Zelensky’s address to Congress earlier this month.
Russia may launch new attacks at civilian infrastructure in an attempt to plunge Ukrainians into darkness over the New Year holiday, Zelensky said in his overnight address, after missile and drone strikes on Thursday knocked out power supply all over the country.
“They plan to make us suffer, but we’ll stand up,” he said. “This is nothing compared to what could have happened, if it was not for our heroic anti-aircraft troops and air defence,” he said, thanking the teams working to restore power supplies.
Kyiv says 15,000 people are missing
Aliona Verbytska, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said Russia had confirmed that it was holding more than 3,000 prisoners of war. She said 15,000 people were missing, many of them civilians.
Verbytska, in her capacity as ombudsperson for the rights of Ukrainian soldiers, underscored the discrepancy between the number of confirmed POWs and the number still missing.
“We do not know what happened to them. Whether they are also Russian prisoners of war, have been taken from Russian-occupied territories or possibly killed,” Verbytska said. She criticised “very poor” co-operation of Russian agencies in dealing with prisoners of war.
The US government is considering sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine, say informed sources. as part of further military aid, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.
A final decision has not been made yet, said one of them. When the vehicles would be operational is also unclear, they said.
“Bradleys would provide a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank,” said Mark Cancian, a former White House defence budget analyst who’s now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss “the most pressing regional problems” during a video call planned for Friday, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
The two leaders are holding their end-of-year talks after Xi told former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev last week that China would like to see negotiations on Ukraine. He said his administration was “actively promoting peace”.
China has avoided criticising Russia for the invasion, blaming Nato expansion. While Beijing signed off on a bulletin at last month’s Group of 20 summit in Indonesia that said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine”, China continues to refrain from calling it a war.
Ukraine latest: Biden signs bill for $47bn extra Kyiv aid
Nato chief Stoltenberg says Russia’s President Vladimir Putin must be shown he will not take control of Ukraine
Bloomberg
