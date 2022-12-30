Russian coal billionaire says SA's grid unsuitable for green energy

Growth dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter amid the worst drought in four decades
SA needs to upgrade its coal-fired power plants rather than focus on renewable energy, according to a sanctioned Russian billionaire who made his fortune in part from generating electricity using the fuel.
“The priority for the country should be first to fix and modernise the existing fleet of power plants because that’s fast, that’s cheap and it allows at the same time to have a reasonable price of electricity,” Andrey Melnichenko said in an interview in December at a lodge in Irene, north of Johannesburg.
SA's grid is concentrated in the northeast of the country, where its coal-fired electricity plants, which regularly break down, are located. Meanwhile, there’s little capacity in the provinces where solar and wind resources are readily available. The country uses the dirtiest fuel to generate 80% of its electricity.
Melnichenko, the founder of Suek JSC, one of the world's largest integrated energy companies, said modernising or repairing the state power utility’s 14 coal-fired plants would be cheaper and more effective, adding to a debate that’s raging in Africa’s most developed nation. While President Cyril Ramaphosa has backed the drive for more solar and wind power, others in his government, including energy minister Gwede Mantashe, a former coal-mine union leader, have decried the push to transition to green energy.
“There’s no electricity for six hours per day,” said Melnichenko, who is worth about $13bn (R222bn).
“In which century are you living in?” he asked during the interview, which was briefly interrupted by a power cut before the lodge’s generators started up.
Melnichenko is one of a number of affluent Russian business leaders who have been sanctioned by the EU and the US in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While on his visit to SA, the tycoon — who also founded fertiliser company EuroChem Group AG — met government officials to discuss impediments to Russian exports of crop nutrients.
Russia’s fleet of coal-fired plants are similar in age to those in SA, yet maintain a more consistent flow of power, according to Melnichenko. SA and Russia’s coal-fired plants are, on average, decades old.
SA has had more than 200 days of power cuts in 2022, hindering economic growth and stoking criticism of the government.
State power utility Eskom has said it needs R72bn over the next five years to expand the grid. Additional funding will be required to connect 53GW of clean energy capacity by 2032 as coal plants shut down.
