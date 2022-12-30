Kenya surprises with forecast-beating quarterly growth amid drought

Growth dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter amid the worst drought in four decades
Regulators are rightly taking a closer look at the external gatekeepers of the virtual-currency frenzy.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Kenya’s economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the third quarter, but slower than in the previous five quarters as a drought reduced farm output and election season fears curbed investment and consumer spending.
GDP expanded 4.7% in the three months through to end-September from a year earlier, compared with 5.2% in the previous quarter, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in an emailed report on Friday. That was better than the median of five economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey for an expansion of 4%.
Growth was dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter as the worst drought in four decades decimated crops and animal herds and left more than 5-million people confronting food shortages.
Production of key exports including tea, flowers and vegetables was also hit by rising costs of fertiliser, fuel and other inputs. Vegetable exports declined by more than a quarter to 13,808 tonnes in the quarter, compared with a year earlier.
Farming is a mainstay of East Africa’s biggest economy, accounting for almost a quarter of total output and employing more than 70% of rural inhabitants.
Economic output was also curbed by investors taking a wait-and-see approach to Kenya ahead of August presidential elections, which then-deputy president William Ruto won by a narrow margin. The vote proceeded peacefully, unlike several previous contests that were marred by upheaval.
Ruto plans to cut spending by about $3bn and triple annual tax collections to 5-trillion shillings ($41bn) in a bid to contain debt and boost growth. He aims to bolster investment in agriculture, small businesses, affordable housing, healthcare and the digital economy.
The International Monetary Fund sees Kenya’s economy expanding 5.3% in 2022, marginally less than the country’s Treasury forecast of 5.5%.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kenya surprises with forecast-beating quarterly growth amid drought
Kenya’s economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the third quarter, but slower than in the previous five quarters as a drought reduced farm output and election season fears curbed investment and consumer spending.
GDP expanded 4.7% in the three months through to end-September from a year earlier, compared with 5.2% in the previous quarter, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in an emailed report on Friday. That was better than the median of five economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey for an expansion of 4%.
Growth was dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter as the worst drought in four decades decimated crops and animal herds and left more than 5-million people confronting food shortages.
Production of key exports including tea, flowers and vegetables was also hit by rising costs of fertiliser, fuel and other inputs. Vegetable exports declined by more than a quarter to 13,808 tonnes in the quarter, compared with a year earlier.
Farming is a mainstay of East Africa’s biggest economy, accounting for almost a quarter of total output and employing more than 70% of rural inhabitants.
Economic output was also curbed by investors taking a wait-and-see approach to Kenya ahead of August presidential elections, which then-deputy president William Ruto won by a narrow margin. The vote proceeded peacefully, unlike several previous contests that were marred by upheaval.
Ruto plans to cut spending by about $3bn and triple annual tax collections to 5-trillion shillings ($41bn) in a bid to contain debt and boost growth. He aims to bolster investment in agriculture, small businesses, affordable housing, healthcare and the digital economy.
The International Monetary Fund sees Kenya’s economy expanding 5.3% in 2022, marginally less than the country’s Treasury forecast of 5.5%.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Angolan court orders seizure of Isabel dos Santos’s assets
Nigeria seeks new central bank loan, taking total to $52bn
Omar al-Bashir takes full responsibility for coup in Sudan
Ghana suspends interest payments on foreign debt
How China may have created a trap for itself with African lending
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.