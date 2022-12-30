Bahamas seized $3.5bn of FTX’s digital assets on custody concerns

Growth dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter amid the worst drought in four decades
Regulators are rightly taking a closer look at the external gatekeepers of the virtual-currency frenzy.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Bahamian authorities took control of $3.5bn (R59.3bn) worth of digital assets at FTX Digital Markets shortly after it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection based on information provided by founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
The Bahamian Securities Commission seized the digital assets of FTX, valued at more than $3.5bn as of November 12, citing a risk of “imminent dissipation” of the assets due to concerns flagged by Bankman-Fried that included cyberattacks against the exchange, the regulator said in the statement on Thursday.
Within hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, about $372m worth of tokens were stolen from the exchange, according to bankruptcy filings. FTX saw nearly $700m of token outflows within a 24-hour span, according to blockchain research firm Nansen.
The Bahamian Securities Commission said the digital assets are under its “exclusive control” on a temporary basis until the country’s Supreme Court allows the regulator to return them to the customers and creditors who own them or to the joint liquidators. That could provide relief to some FTX customers after its current CEO John J Ray III overseeing the restructuring warned that the international customers could lose more funds than US peers.
Bahamian authorities are scrutinising the web of relationships between bankrupt FTX.com, which is registered locally as FTX Digital Markets, and its trading firm Alameda Research.
The US department of justice has launched a criminal probe into the stolen assets that is separate from the fraud case against Bankman-Fried, Bloomberg news reported.
The Bahamian Supreme Court suggested the commission should lawfully assist in sharing information related to digital assets of FTX with US debtors and their representatives, the regulator added.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bahamas seized $3.5bn of FTX’s digital assets on custody concerns
The Bahamian Securities Commission's move followed a warning from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried over cyberattacks against the exchange
Bahamian authorities took control of $3.5bn (R59.3bn) worth of digital assets at FTX Digital Markets shortly after it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection based on information provided by founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
The Bahamian Securities Commission seized the digital assets of FTX, valued at more than $3.5bn as of November 12, citing a risk of “imminent dissipation” of the assets due to concerns flagged by Bankman-Fried that included cyberattacks against the exchange, the regulator said in the statement on Thursday.
Within hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, about $372m worth of tokens were stolen from the exchange, according to bankruptcy filings. FTX saw nearly $700m of token outflows within a 24-hour span, according to blockchain research firm Nansen.
The Bahamian Securities Commission said the digital assets are under its “exclusive control” on a temporary basis until the country’s Supreme Court allows the regulator to return them to the customers and creditors who own them or to the joint liquidators. That could provide relief to some FTX customers after its current CEO John J Ray III overseeing the restructuring warned that the international customers could lose more funds than US peers.
Bahamian authorities are scrutinising the web of relationships between bankrupt FTX.com, which is registered locally as FTX Digital Markets, and its trading firm Alameda Research.
The US department of justice has launched a criminal probe into the stolen assets that is separate from the fraud case against Bankman-Fried, Bloomberg news reported.
The Bahamian Supreme Court suggested the commission should lawfully assist in sharing information related to digital assets of FTX with US debtors and their representatives, the regulator added.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LIONEL LAURENT: Beware those crypto billionaires boasting of audits
How the world’s top 500 billionaires lost $1.4-trillion in 2022
Two Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud as FTX founder heads to US
Mazars halts ‘proof-of-reserves’ work for all crypto clients
Sam Bankman-Fried fast-talked his way into the dock
SA’s townships embrace bitcoin despite crypto crisis
FTX founder Bankman-Fried charged with fraud in ‘house of cards’ scheme
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.