Virgin Islands sues JPMorgan for facilitating Epstein sex trafficking

Ultra-wealthy tech founders led a wipeout in fortunes that spanned the globe, including Elon Musk’s losses of more than $138bn
Despite declining demand, microeconomic factors, such as low inventories and limited spare capacity, will keep commodity prices higher than during past recessions
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The US Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan for “turning a blind eye” to former client Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking on his private island there.
Attorney-general Denise George said her suit, which was filed on Tuesday in the Manhattan federal court, was part of an “ongoing effort” to hold accountable those who facilitated Epstein’s activities. Epstein brought many of his victims to his villa on Little St James, his private island.
“Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan,” the complaint states.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
According to the suit, JPMorgan concealed “wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude” of women and girls in the Virgin Islands. George also claims JPMorgan’s willingness to do business with Epstein unfairly enriched it at the expense of other banks.
Class actions
The suit is seeking unspecified damages for violating sex-trafficking, bank-secrecy and consumer laws.
George’s suit makes similar claims to proposed class actions filed last month by Epstein victims against JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on that suit, while a Deutsche Bank spokesperson said the case “lacks merit”.
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019, after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking by Manhattan federal prosecutors. His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of similar charges last December. During her trial, a JPMorgan banker testified that Epstein wired her $31m (R530m), money prosecutors characterised as Maxwell’s payment for procuring young girls for the financier.
George said in her suit that her office conducted an investigation into Epstein’s activities and presented the findings to JPMorgan in September. According to the complaint, the Virgin Islands’ probe found that the bank “pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid” and was indispensable to the operation of Epstein’s trafficking enterprise.
Earlier in 2022, Epstein’s estate reached a $105m settlement with the Virgin Islands after the US territory filed racketeering claims against it.
Epstein spent decades cultivating ties with US and British elites including several Wall Street figures. Ties to Epstein led to career downfalls for former Barclays CEO Jes Staley, who formerly headed JPMorgan’s private bank and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black. Both have denied knowing about or participating in inappropriate conduct with Epstein.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Virgin Islands sues JPMorgan for facilitating Epstein sex trafficking
The US Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan for “turning a blind eye” to former client Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking on his private island there.
Attorney-general Denise George said her suit, which was filed on Tuesday in the Manhattan federal court, was part of an “ongoing effort” to hold accountable those who facilitated Epstein’s activities. Epstein brought many of his victims to his villa on Little St James, his private island.
“Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan,” the complaint states.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
According to the suit, JPMorgan concealed “wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude” of women and girls in the Virgin Islands. George also claims JPMorgan’s willingness to do business with Epstein unfairly enriched it at the expense of other banks.
Class actions
The suit is seeking unspecified damages for violating sex-trafficking, bank-secrecy and consumer laws.
George’s suit makes similar claims to proposed class actions filed last month by Epstein victims against JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on that suit, while a Deutsche Bank spokesperson said the case “lacks merit”.
Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019, after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking by Manhattan federal prosecutors. His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of similar charges last December. During her trial, a JPMorgan banker testified that Epstein wired her $31m (R530m), money prosecutors characterised as Maxwell’s payment for procuring young girls for the financier.
George said in her suit that her office conducted an investigation into Epstein’s activities and presented the findings to JPMorgan in September. According to the complaint, the Virgin Islands’ probe found that the bank “pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid” and was indispensable to the operation of Epstein’s trafficking enterprise.
Earlier in 2022, Epstein’s estate reached a $105m settlement with the Virgin Islands after the US territory filed racketeering claims against it.
Epstein spent decades cultivating ties with US and British elites including several Wall Street figures. Ties to Epstein led to career downfalls for former Barclays CEO Jes Staley, who formerly headed JPMorgan’s private bank and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black. Both have denied knowing about or participating in inappropriate conduct with Epstein.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Epstein accusers sue JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank in New York
Deutsche Bank to settle lawsuit over ties with risky clients and Russian ...
A bad week for Prince Andrew
Former Epstein associate dies in French custody
Prince Andrew settles with sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
Queen strips Prince Andrew of military roles and royal patronages
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.